Chula Vista City Council could affirm strictest e-bike regulations in county

The Chula Vista City Council on Tuesday will hear the second reading of an ordinance that would regulate electric micromobility vehicles such as e-bikes and e-scooters.

If the council again votes to pass the ordinance, Chula Vista would have the strictest such rules in San Diego County. The vote comes just days after an 8-year-old boy was fatally injured when a vehicle struck him as he was riding an electric scooter in an Otay Ranch-area neighborhood.

The ordinance, which would go into effect 30 days later, would ban anyone under the age of 8 from riding a Class 1 or Class 2 electric bicycle and would make it a crime for an adult to knowingly allow them.

Additionally, all electric micromobility vehicles — defined as "lightweight, low-speed electric vehicles such as electric bicycles, motorized scooters, electrically motorized boards, and low-speed vehicles" — would be prohibited from operating on sidewalks in business districts and select neighborhoods, and Class 3 electric bicycles and motorized scooters would be prohibited on any sidewalk in the city.

"This ordinance strikes a balance between embracing modern mobility solutions and ensuring the safety of all road users, especially our youngest residents and pedestrians," Councilman Michael Inzunza said. "We are creating a safer, more predictable environment for riders, drivers, and pedestrians alike."

Other stipulations in the ordinance include:



No motorized scooter may be operated on roadways where the posted speed limit is 40 mph or greater;

No person under age 18 can transport any passengers on any electric micromobility vehicle; and

Anyone under age 18 must wear a properly fitted and fastened bicycle helmet when operating any electric micromobility vehicle.

Exceptions do exist for people with disabilities using mobility devices. For the first 60 days of the ordinance, law enforcement has been instructed to limit response to warnings and education.

"The city will continue to work with micromobility vehicle providers, local businesses, schools and residents to ensure a smooth rollout and effective public education campaign before utilization of enforcement tools allowed by the ordinance," according to a city statement.