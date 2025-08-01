Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Arts & Culture

International artists in Old Town for annual Latin American Market

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter
Published August 1, 2025 at 5:10 PM PDT
Jacobo Ángeles carves an alebrije out of a piece of copal wood in Old Town San Diego's Bazaar Del Mundo on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.
Katie Anastas
/
KPBS
Jacobo Ángeles carves an alebrije out of a piece of copal wood in Old Town San Diego's Bazaar Del Mundo on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.

Artists from Mexico and throughout Latin America have traveled to San Diego’s Old Town this weekend for an annual showcase of their work.

Since 1982, Bazaar del Mundo’s Latin American Market has featured handmade textiles, pottery and jewelry for sale. Artists also demonstrate their woodcarving, painting and weaving skills.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

On Friday, Jacobo Ángeles cut into a piece of copal wood. He carves alebrijes — colorful figurines that depict animal spirit guides.

“It’s a beautiful tradition, because it’s a spiritual animal,” he said.

An alebrije for sale at Old Town San Diego's Bazaar Del Mundo on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.
Katie Anastas
/
KPBS
An alebrije for sale at Old Town San Diego's Bazaar Del Mundo on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.
An artist creates a Zapotec woven rug on a pedal loom in Old Town San Diego's Bazaar Del Mundo on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.
Katie Anastas
An artist creates a Zapotec woven rug on a pedal loom in Old Town San Diego's Bazaar Del Mundo on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.
The "Eye of God" in a Zapotec woven rug, photographed at Old Town San Diego's Bazaar Del Mundo on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.
Katie Anastas
The "Eye of God" in a Zapotec woven rug, photographed at Old Town San Diego's Bazaar Del Mundo on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.

Nearby, Zapotec weavers used a pedal loom to create rugs. It’s a way to preserve ancient techniques, said artist Diego Montaño.

“Everything I know until now, I learned from my father. He learned from his father,” Montaño said. “In my family, I'm pretty sure that we've been doing this for at least 112 years. So that's six generations.”

They use sheep wool and natural dyes from things like marigold flowers and walnut shells. Most of the textiles feature the diamond-shaped “Eye of God.”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“We try to preserve the meanings, the techniques, because that’s who we are,” Montaño said. “It’s what defines us.”

The exhibition runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Mata Ortiz pottery for sale at Old Town San Diego's Bazaar Del Mundo on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.
Katie Anastas
/
KPBS
Mata Ortiz pottery for sale at Old Town San Diego's Bazaar Del Mundo on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.

Tags

Arts & Culture LatinxVisual Arts
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas covers education for KPBS News, from preschools and TK to universities and community colleges. Katie has covered school closures, child care shortages, Alaska Native education and statewide school funding issues for Alaska Public Media. In New York City, she reported on a controversial admissions process at the city's elite public high schools.
See stories by Katie Anastas

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News