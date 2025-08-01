International artists in Old Town for annual Latin American Market

Artists from Mexico and throughout Latin America have traveled to San Diego’s Old Town this weekend for an annual showcase of their work.

Since 1982, Bazaar del Mundo’s Latin American Market has featured handmade textiles, pottery and jewelry for sale. Artists also demonstrate their woodcarving, painting and weaving skills.

On Friday, Jacobo Ángeles cut into a piece of copal wood. He carves alebrijes — colorful figurines that depict animal spirit guides.

“It’s a beautiful tradition, because it’s a spiritual animal,” he said.

Katie Anastas / KPBS An alebrije for sale at Old Town San Diego's Bazaar Del Mundo on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.

Katie Anastas An artist creates a Zapotec woven rug on a pedal loom in Old Town San Diego's Bazaar Del Mundo on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. Katie Anastas The "Eye of God" in a Zapotec woven rug, photographed at Old Town San Diego's Bazaar Del Mundo on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.

Nearby, Zapotec weavers used a pedal loom to create rugs. It’s a way to preserve ancient techniques, said artist Diego Montaño.

“Everything I know until now, I learned from my father. He learned from his father,” Montaño said. “In my family, I'm pretty sure that we've been doing this for at least 112 years. So that's six generations.”

They use sheep wool and natural dyes from things like marigold flowers and walnut shells. Most of the textiles feature the diamond-shaped “Eye of God.”

“We try to preserve the meanings, the techniques, because that’s who we are,” Montaño said. “It’s what defines us.”

The exhibition runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.