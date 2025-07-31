UC San Diego accepts more international students, expects fewer to say yes

UC San Diego has offered admission to 7,428 international first-year students for this fall. That’s the highest number within the last 30 years.

The increase in international student admissions happened across the University of California system this year. The UC Office of the President said it was due to “rising uncertainty of their likelihood of enrolling.”

Universities throughout the U.S. are taking that into consideration, said Jim Rawlins, chief enrollment officer at UC San Diego.

“Over the course of this admissions cycle, when we've seen the various things at the federal and national level, let's say, that have really increased uncertainty,” he said. “We have every reason to think that the percentage of students who will accept our offer of admission and come here is going to probably be a little lower.”

This spring, the federal government revoked visas of 35 international students at UC San Diego . It later restored about half of them.

The Trump administration also announced plans to revoke visas from Chinese students, the largest international student population at UC San Diego.

University staff are available to discuss prospective students’ questions and concerns, Rawlins said.

“We've got a number of offices on the campus that are trying to be available to them,” he said. “By the time the fall comes, we hope they will have felt like they're at least as informed as they can be, even if we can't control everything that's impacting their decision.”

About 8% of the University of California’s overall funding comes from tuition and fees, according to the university’s Office of the President . International and out-of-state students pay about three times as much tuition as California residents, paying more than $35,500 in supplemental tuition on top of the $20,500 in tuition and fees California residents pay.

“That doesn't even account for the fact that we give a ton more aid to our in-state students, too,” Rawlins said. “The math is very tricky and very complex, and it's absolutely part of the planning here. It has to be.”

UC San Diego admitted about 6% fewer incoming freshmen from California this year compared to last year. Systemwide, that number went up by more than 7%, according to the university .

The university will know the total number of California residents, out-of-state students and international students in this year’s freshman class later this fall.