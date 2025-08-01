Give Now
Environment

Hillside brush fire near Rancho Bernardo prompts evacuation warning

By Leslie Gonzalez / Web Producer
Published August 1, 2025 at 4:40 PM PDT
A wildfire broke out near Rancho Bernardo on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.
ALERT California, UC San Diego
A wildfire broke out near Rancho Bernardo on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.

Bernardo Fire

Crews are working to contain a 12-acre hillside brush fire near Camino Del Norte and Bernardo Center Drive in Rancho Bernardo, according to the San Diego Fire Department. There are no reports of structural threats. San Diego police are now the primary agency handling the incident. Westbound Camino Del Norte remains closed at Bernardo Center Drive and Dove Canyon Road.

Evacuations

Zone SDC 1219 is under an evacuation warning, formerly it was a shelter-in-place advisory.

“Right now, we’ve made incredible progress with this collaboration. It just speaks to the collaborative nature and all of the assets to protect people because this is close to where people live,” said Candace Hadley, a public information officer from San Diego Fire Department.

Hadley added that the incident is “a keen reminder” for the public to “be prepared, talk to their families” and have a “go bag just in case.”

Closures

Westbound Camino Del Norte is closed at Bernardo Center Drive and Dove Canyon Road.

Leslie Gonzalez
I respect writing as an art of expression. It's my job to execute well-written stories that reflect artistic expression and mirror my core values, which are to clearly and succinctly convey, educate, and entertain my readers with breaking local news and worldly affairs.
