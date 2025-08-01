Hillside brush fire near Rancho Bernardo prompts evacuation warning

Bernardo Fire

Crews are working to contain a 12-acre hillside brush fire near Camino Del Norte and Bernardo Center Drive in Rancho Bernardo, according to the San Diego Fire Department. There are no reports of structural threats. San Diego police are now the primary agency handling the incident. Westbound Camino Del Norte remains closed at Bernardo Center Drive and Dove Canyon Road.

Evacuations

Zone SDC 1219 is under an evacuation warning, formerly it was a shelter-in-place advisory.

“Right now, we’ve made incredible progress with this collaboration. It just speaks to the collaborative nature and all of the assets to protect people because this is close to where people live,” said Candace Hadley, a public information officer from San Diego Fire Department.

Hadley added that the incident is “a keen reminder” for the public to “be prepared, talk to their families” and have a “go bag just in case.”

Closures

