Late-summer heat wave to roast inland San Diego County

An intense late-summer heat wave will descend on inland San Diego County this week, generating dangerously high temperatures in some locations into the weekend, forecasters advised Tuesday.

The expected onset of scorching conditions prompted the National Weather Service to issue an extreme-heat warning for local desert communities, effective from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Saturday. Over the period, daily highs in those areas could reach 110 to 116 degrees, the NWS reported.

Across the inland valleys and in the mountains, meanwhile, the mercury is likely to climb into the mid-90s to around 100 degrees or a little higher, according to meteorologists. For those locales, the weather service issued a less-urgent heat advisory, slated to run from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Friday.

Authorities advise people to prevent potential heat-related ill health effects during such acute hot spells by drinking plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, staying out of the sun during the warmest times of the day, taking shelter in air-conditioned spaces if possible and checking up on at-risk friends, relatives and neighbors.