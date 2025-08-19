Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Environment

Late-summer heat wave to roast inland San Diego County

By City News Service
Published August 19, 2025 at 3:00 PM PDT
A mostly clear sky is seen behind a tree in San Diego, Calif. June 26, 2023.
Lara McCaffrey
/
KPBS
A mostly clear sky is seen behind a tree in San Diego, Calif. June 26, 2023.

An intense late-summer heat wave will descend on inland San Diego County this week, generating dangerously high temperatures in some locations into the weekend, forecasters advised Tuesday.

The expected onset of scorching conditions prompted the National Weather Service to issue an extreme-heat warning for local desert communities, effective from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Saturday. Over the period, daily highs in those areas could reach 110 to 116 degrees, the NWS reported.

Across the inland valleys and in the mountains, meanwhile, the mercury is likely to climb into the mid-90s to around 100 degrees or a little higher, according to meteorologists. For those locales, the weather service issued a less-urgent heat advisory, slated to run from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Friday.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Authorities advise people to prevent potential heat-related ill health effects during such acute hot spells by drinking plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, staying out of the sun during the warmest times of the day, taking shelter in air-conditioned spaces if possible and checking up on at-risk friends, relatives and neighbors.

Tags

Environment WeatherEast CountyNorth CountySan Diego

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News