Stream now with the PBS app. Watch Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Following a terrorist attack in Kashmir last spring, India and Pakistan, both nuclear powers, exchanged military strikes in an alarming escalation. Former Foreign Minister Hina Khar joins GZERO WORLD to give Pakistan's perspective and look at where things stand now.

Listen to the podcast

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Nuclear Tensions in South Asia

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with the the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television