GRANTCHESTER: Season 10 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, June 15 – Aug. 3, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Alphy’s really found a home in Grantchester. In Geordie too, he’s found a best friend and his intellectual equal. Love proves more elusive, until a case throws him in the path of a romance. But before he can let anyone else in, he must confront truths about himself. Geordie, meanwhile, wrestles with his expectations for his own son and Cathy takes steps to better her career with the help of Mrs. Chapman.

Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, June 15 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - A suspicious death interrupts the Grantchester Easter celebrations. Alphy attempts to use the case as a distraction from his personal life.

Episode 2: Premieres Sunday, June 22 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - A death at the university plunges Geordie and Alphy into a world of academic adversaries. Alphy encounters a complication in his romantic life.

Episode 3: Premieres Sunday, June 29 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Alphy’s attempts to cook a romantic dinner are interrupted when a familiar face arrives unannounced at the vicarage.

Episode 4: Premieres Sunday, July 6 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Alphy and Geordie investigate witchcraft at a home for orphaned and disadvantaged children run by an old friend of Alphy’s. When a body is found, Alphy struggles to consider his friend as a suspect.

Episode 5: Premieres Sunday, July 13 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Leonard’s drinking lands him in a prison cell overnight. When he wakes up, the consequences only escalate from there.

Episode 6: Premieres Sunday, July 20 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Alphy and Geordie investigate when a member of a rock band is murdered. Alphy struggles with some family history.

Episode 7: Premieres Sunday, July 27 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Cathy and Mrs. Chapman’s new business venture hits a serious obstacle. Geordie tries to intervene in Alphy’s personal life, unbeknownst to Alphy.

Episode 8: Premieres Sunday, Aug. 3 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Alphy and Geordie keep an eye on rising tensions as a controversial figure is invited to speak at the university. When a murder is committed, however, they disagree on how to approach the case.

Credits: A co-production of Kudos and MASTERPIECE for ITV. Adapted from the Grantchester Mysteries novels by James Runcie, the series was developed for television by Daisy Coulam. The writers are Daisy Coulam, Richard Cookson, Nessah Muthy and Maya Sondhi. The Producer is Jyoti Fernandes. The Directors are Rob Evans, B Welby and Al Weaver. The Executive Producers are Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, Daisy Coulam, Robson Green, Rebecca Eaton and Susanne Simpson.