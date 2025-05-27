Warmer weather expected this week in San Diego County

Dry and slightly warmer weather is expected to continue through the week in San Diego County, with breezy periods on the coastal mountain slopes into the deserts, forecasters said Tuesday.

Cloudy conditions are in the forecast for coastal areas with highs from 66 to 70 Tuesday. It will be warmer inland, with highs around 72.

Patchy fog will roll into the valleys Tuesday with highs from 73 to 76 in the western valleys and 76 to 81 near the foothills.

In the mountains, it'll be warm and windy with highs from 76 to 86. In the deserts, it'll be hot and windy with highs from 96 to 100.

Due to harsh sea winds, a small craft advisory will be in effect until at least 2 a.m. Tuesday for waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border extending 10 to 60 nautical miles out, including San Clemente Island.

A beach hazard statement was also issued through late Monday for coastal San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf from 2 to 4 feet and mixed swell from 270 and 210 degrees.

Marine forecasters said northwest wind gusts were expected from 20 to 25 knots Monday afternoon and evening in the outer coastal waters near San Clemente Island.

No additional hazardous marine conditions are expected Tuesday through Friday.

"Night and morning low clouds and fog expected each day for much of the upcoming week," the NWS said.