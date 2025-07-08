Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Parisian Sweets

Published July 8, 2025 at 11:31 AM PDT
Babas au Rhum
Babas au Rhum

Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + YouTube

On "Parisian Sweets," Christopher Kimball heads back to Paris to satiate his sweet tooth with two show-stopping recipes, one of which has Chris the most excited he's ever been about a dessert!

First up is Parisian Flan, where we harness the science of cornstarch to make a pastry cream filling with a double dose of vanilla.

Parisian Flan
Parisian Flan

Then, Rose Hattabaugh makes Babas Au Rum, a French dessert flavored with candied orange and rum.

Parisian Sweets | Milk Street TV Season 8, Episode 10

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. The series is filmed at the Milk Street headquarters in Boston and in intriguing locations around the globe. Season eight features unique food and recipes from over a dozen countries, including Mexico, Ukraine, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, and Italy. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world to see how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes. Join Christopher on his culinary quest to transform how America cooks and eats.

Babas au Rhum

Distributed by American Public TV

