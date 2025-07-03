Give Now
RENAISSANCE: THE BLOOD AND THE BEAUTY (New Series Premiere)

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 3, 2025 at 12:59 PM PDT
RENAISSANCE THE BLOOD AND THE BEAUTY Series 1. Picture shows Leonardo da Vinci (JONNY GLYNN)
Marcell Piti/BBC Studios
/
PBS
RENAISSANCE THE BLOOD AND THE BEAUTY Series 1. Picture shows Leonardo da Vinci (JONNY GLYNN)

Premieres Tuesdays, July 8 - 22, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

The greatest artworks in western civilization emerged from one of the bloodiest periods in history. This series explores the lives of three of the greatest artists in history – Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael – as they craft beauty from chaos.

RENAISSANCE: THE BLOOD AND THE BEAUTY Series Preview

With contributions from contemporary artists such as Antony Gormley, Alison Lapper, and David LaChapelle, as well as historians and biographers, this thrilling three-part series explores the lives of three rival artists – Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael, who produced seductively beautiful works of art in the midst of violence and upheaval.

RENAISSANCE THE BLOOD AND THE BEAUTY Series 1, Raphael (JOSHUA DUFFY).
Marcell Piti/BBC Studios
/
PBS
RENAISSANCE THE BLOOD AND THE BEAUTY Series 1, Raphael (JOSHUA DUFFY).

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "Rise" Premieres Tuesday, July 8 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Experience Michelangelo and Leonardo clash and compete in the fierce world of Renaissance Italy, as they navigate a deadly world of powerful patrons, violent warfare and artistic rivalry.

Leonardo in Milan

Episode 2: "Rivalry" Premieres Tuesday, July 15 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Amid the political upheaval in Florence, Michelangelo and Leonardo vie for artistic supremacy. The arrival of a young prodigy, Raphael, ignites the flames of their fierce and growing rivalry.

Rivalry in Florence

Episode 3: "Redemption" Premieres July 22 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Michelangelo's rivalry with Raphael reaches new heights as they battle for Papal favor while a violent religious schism engulfs Europe and forces the artist to question everything.

The Magnificence of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Ceiling

Watch On Your Schedule: RENAISSANCE: THE BLOOD AND THE BEAUTY will be available to stream with the PBS app. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

RENAISSANCE THE BLOOD AND THE BEAUTY Series 1. Picture shows Charles Dance as older Michaelangelo.
Ludovic Robert/BBC Studios 2024
/
PBS
RENAISSANCE THE BLOOD AND THE BEAUTY Series 1. Picture shows Charles Dance as older Michaelangelo.

Credits: A BBC Studios Specialist Factual production for BBC Arts and PBS. Executive Producer: Alexander Leith. Series Director: Emma Frank. Producer/Directors: Richard Pearson and Eddie Knox. Production Manager: Emma Hyland. Commissioning Editor for BBC Arts: Suzy Klein and Alistair Pegg. Commissioning Executive for PBS: Zara Frankel

More News