RENAISSANCE: THE BLOOD AND THE BEAUTY (New Series Premiere)

The greatest artworks in western civilization emerged from one of the bloodiest periods in history. This series explores the lives of three of the greatest artists in history – Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael – as they craft beauty from chaos.

With contributions from contemporary artists such as Antony Gormley, Alison Lapper, and David LaChapelle, as well as historians and biographers, this thrilling three-part series explores the lives of three rival artists – Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael, who produced seductively beautiful works of art in the midst of violence and upheaval.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "Rise" Premieres Tuesday, July 8 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Experience Michelangelo and Leonardo clash and compete in the fierce world of Renaissance Italy, as they navigate a deadly world of powerful patrons, violent warfare and artistic rivalry.

Episode 2: "Rivalry" Premieres Tuesday, July 15 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Amid the political upheaval in Florence, Michelangelo and Leonardo vie for artistic supremacy. The arrival of a young prodigy, Raphael, ignites the flames of their fierce and growing rivalry.

Episode 3: "Redemption" Premieres July 22 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Michelangelo's rivalry with Raphael reaches new heights as they battle for Papal favor while a violent religious schism engulfs Europe and forces the artist to question everything.

Credits: A BBC Studios Specialist Factual production for BBC Arts and PBS. Executive Producer: Alexander Leith. Series Director: Emma Frank. Producer/Directors: Richard Pearson and Eddie Knox. Production Manager: Emma Hyland. Commissioning Editor for BBC Arts: Suzy Klein and Alistair Pegg. Commissioning Executive for PBS: Zara Frankel