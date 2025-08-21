Another immigration arrest near a San Diego County school

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s Thursday, August 21st

There’s been another immigration enforcement arrest near a school

More on that next. But first... the headlines…

CBS 8 REPORTED THAT DOZENS OF NATIONAL CITY RESIDENTS GATHERED TUESDAY NIGHT AT CITY HALL DEMANDING STRONGER RENT PROTECTIONS

RENTERS ARE CURRENTLY PROTECTED UNDER A STATEWIDE TENANT PROTECTIONS LAW

THAT LAW INCLUDES A RENT INCREASE MAXIMUM OF TEN PERCENT PER YEAR WHICH MANY DEMONSTRATORS SAID IS TOO HIGH

THEIR MAIN DEMAND IS THAT NATIONAL CITY LEADERS PASS A CITY-WIDE TENANT PROTECTION LAW TO OVERRIDE THE CURRENT STATE-WIDE ONE

ONE OF THE IDEAS MENTIONED WAS CHANGING THE MAXIMUM RENT INCREASE PER YEAR T O 3 PERCENT OR MATCHING THE CURRENT INFLATION RATE, WHICHEVER IS LOWER

THE SANTEE FIRE DEPARTMENT HAS SOME NEW HARDWARE

THE CITY OFFICIALLY PUT A NEW BRUSH RIG INTO SERVICE YESTERDAY WITH A TRADITIONAL PUSH-IN CEREMONY AT ITS FIRE STATION FIVE

THE RIG COST OVER 6 HUNDRED THOU SAND DOLLARS

ROUGHLY 400 THOUSAND OF THAT WAS COVERED BY THE SAN DIEGO REGIONAL FIRE FOUNDATION AND THE SAN DIEGO RIVER CONSERVANCY.

THE REMAINDER WAS COVERED BY THE CITY’S GENERAL FUND

ACCORDING TO THE CITY, THE NEW BRUSH RIG WILL ENSURE THE DEPARTMENT ALWAYS HAS A DEDICATED BRUSH TRUCK AVAILABLE EVEN WHEN ASSISTING NEIGHBORING COMMUNITIES

WHILE FIRE SEASON IS YEAR-ROUND IN CALIFORNIA, THE TIMING IS IDEAL AS LATE SUMMER AND FALL ARE WHEN THE RISK OF FIRE IS HIGHEST BECAUSE OF THE COMBINATION OF HEAT, DRY VEGETATION AND WINDS

THE NUMBER OF RIDERS ON MTS HAS INCREASED OVER 7 PERCENT OVER THE PAST YEAR

WHEN THE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THE INCREASE YESTERDAY THEY SAID IT BRINGS THEM NEAR THEIR RIDERSHIP PRIOR TO THE PANDEMIC.

MTS ALSO REPORTED THAT ANNUAL RIDERSHIP PASSED 80 MILLION TRIPS IN THE LAST FISCAL YEAR, UP 5 AND A HALF MILLION FROM THE PREVIOUS YEAR

THE AGENCY CREDITS THE BOUNCE BACK TO INVESTMENTS MADE TO IMPROVE RELIABILITY, SAFETY AND SERVICE, AS WELL AS ADDING MORE BUS ROUTES

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.

YESTERDAY MORNING FEDERAL IMMIGRATION AGENTS ARRESTED A MAN NEAR PARK DALE LANE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN ENCINITAS. THIS IS AT LEAST THE THIRD IMMIGRATION ARREST NEAR A SCHOOL IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY THIS MONTH. REPORTER GUSTAVO SOLIS SAYS ELECTED OFFICIALS ARE CONDEMNING THE ARREST.

ENCINITASICE 1 TRT (1:07) SOQ

“Let him say goodbye to his family.”

Video circulating on social media shows the arrest on a sidewalk near Park Dale Lane Elementary School in Encinitas.

Encinitas Union School district officials say ICE agents arrested the man before school on Wednesday morning. He was on his way to work

ICE agents force the man into a truck as his wife and daughter try to say goodbye.

“Child crying. It’s OK, baby.”

The North County advocacy group Alianza Comunitaria shared the video on social media.

State Senator Catherine Blakespear and Congressman Mike Levin quickly condemned the arrest.

Blakespear called the arrest inhumane, barbaric and lawless. Levin says ICE needs to provide a full and immediate explanation. The agency did not immediately respond to questions from KPBS.

This is the third immigration arrest near a school in San Diego County this month – similar arrests happened in Chula Vista and Linda Vista.

Gustavo Solis, KPBS News

MANY OF THE NEW HOMES SAN DIEGO IS BUILDING ARE RIGHT NEXT TO A FREEWAY. REPORTER JAKE GOTTA LOOKED INTO WHAT ITS LIKE LIVING IN THOSE HOMES

HOMEFREE 1 (JG) TRT 1:16

HOW WOULD YOU FEEL ABOUT LIVING RIGHT NEXT TO A FREEWAY?

IN SAN DIEGO, THAT’S THE REALITY FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE.

“It’s exactly what you would think. It’s all of this; all of this loud sound that we’re talking over right now, and the pollution from the traffic.”

NOISE AND POLLUTION; THAT’S WHAT JOLENE MILLER DEALS WITH ON A DAILY BASIS. SHE LIVES NEXT TO THE FREEWAYS HERE IN MISSION VALLEY

AND SOON THERE WILL BE A LOT MORE PEOPLE IN THE SAME BOAT

BECAUSE 1 IN 5 HOUSING PERMITS ISSUED IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY IN THE PAST SIX YEARS IS WITHIN 1000 FEET OF A FREEWAY

“You can wipe your little table down on the patio every day and it’s going to come out black every day.” Jolene Miller

WE DONT NEED A STUDY TO TELL US THAT POLLUTION IS BAD FOR YOUR HEALTH; BUT THERE’S A TON OF RESEARCH SHOWING THAT LIVING NEAR A SOURCE LIKE THIS HAS CONSEQUENCES

BUT STILL, WE KEEP PUTTING HOMES RIGHT HERE.

“That really hasn’t come up in the discussion over the last few years that I’ve been on the council and that we’ve been working to add more housing.”

COUNCILMEMBER STEPHEN WHITBURN REPRESENTS A DISTRICT WITH A LOT OF FREEWAYS, AND HE TOLD ME BUILDING HOUSING HAS BEEN A PRIORITY.

BUT A MAJORITY OF THE COUNTY IS ZONED IN A WAY THAT LIMITS NEW CONSTRUCTION.

AND UNTIL THAT CHANGES, THE NEW APARTMENTS HAVE TO GO SOMEWHERE

SO THEY END UP RIGHT NEXT TO A FREEWAY.

THAT WAS REPORTER JAKE GOTTA WITH ANOTHER INSTALLMENT OF “IN WHOSE BACKYARD”

THE PARENTS OF A TEENAGER KILLED WHILE CROSSING THE STREET IN ENCINITAS ARE ASKING THE CITY TO IMPROVE STREET SAFETY.

JOHN CHALEKIAN’S (CHA-LEK-KEY-AN) DAUGHTER, EMORY, WAS KILLED WHILE CROSSING ENCINITAS BOULEVARD IN A MARKED CROSSWALK … ALLEGEDLY BY A DRIVER RUNNING A RED LIGHT.

ENCSTREETSAFE 2A (0:15)

“A bicyclist and my daughter were both killed within a quarter of a mile of one another on that strip of Encinitas Boulevard, that quarter of a mile of Encinitas Boulevard. It's taking more lives this year and has put us over the San Diego County annual average for 100,000 deaths.”

HE WANTS THE CITY TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY TO TAP INTO STATE MONEY FOR SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS.

OFFICIALS WITH THE CITY OF ENCINITAS SAID IN A STATEMENT IT HAS A QUOTE “CONTINUING COMMITMENT TO MAINTAINING STREET AND TRAFFIC-RELATED SAFETY.” END QUOTE

THEY ALSO SAID IT COULD NOT COMMENT FURTHER BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE LITIGATION.

SAN DIEGO COULD SOON PAY HOTEL AND OTHER TOURISM WORKERS A HIGHER MINIMUM WAGE. IN OUR LATEST WHY IT MATTERS SEGMENT, VOICE OF SAN DIEGO’S SCOTT LEWIS SAYS THAT’S CREATED A NEW PLAYER IN LOCAL POLITICS.

VOSDMINWAGE (public matters) 1 TRT 1:21 last words “why it matters” SOQ

The San Diego Padres recently did a poll of San Diego voters. Unfortunately, it was not about whether slugger Ryan O’Hearn should get more playing time. Or if the team should host a journalists appreciation night.

No, it was about politics.

The team asked respondents if they knew the City Council is considering adopting a minimum wage increase to $25 per hour for all tourism employees. And it asked: Do you think the Padres should actively support this proposal?”

Right now, the minimum wage in the city of San Diego is $17.25 per hour. The City Council is set to decide soon on whether to require hotels and the tourism industry to pay a minimum wage of $25 per hour. The draft law would also include event venues like Petco Park.

The Padres do not like this and they appear to be ready to become more politically active.

Here’s another question the Padres asked voters in their survey:

Suppose there was a candidate for local public office that you generally disagreed with and opposed. If the Padres organization endorsed that candidate for local public office, would that worsen your opinion of the Padres organization or would that make no difference to you?”

The padres have always had to deal with politics. But endorsing candidates is a much bigger step.

We’ll see if they take it. I’m scott lewis for Voice of San Diego and that’s why it matters.

BOB MARLEY’S 1977 HIT, ‘JAMMING.’ CELEBRATES COMMUNITY, PEACE AND MUTUAL RESPECT.

IT’S ALSO THE LATEST INSPIRATION BEHIND “PA-JAMMIN”, A NEW CHILDREN’S BOOK BY BOB MARLEY’S ELDEST SON, ZIGGY MARLEY

MIDDAY EDITION HOST JADE HINDMON SAT DOWN WITH ZIGGY MARLEY AHEAD OF HIS APPEARANCE AT THE KPBS SAN DIEGO BOOK FESTIVAL ON SATURDAY.

PAJAMMIN 1 (midday) (4:07)“Tell me ab out pajama. It's about, you know, a family pajama party.

Um, yeah, tell me about that.

Yeah, I mean, it, it's like, it's about my family, you know, my, my immediate family of, um, when, when I started writing this, uh, four young kids and we, we used to communicate. True, true song, true. Um, making up a little jingles here and there to get them to do stuff, whether it's if they're going to brush their teeth or if they have dinner time.

We usually, I usually communicate with them through song or, you know, make up a little rhymer or something. So pajama is, you know, it is just, it's a part how we communicate with our children. And yeah, the book is based upon my father sang jamming, um, in terms of the energy and the vibe and, and, and, and the, the melody of the idea.

But yeah, it's just a way of communicating, you know, some, some things to the kids. Really.

.Yeah. Wow. I mean, you know, even though this book is about a family pajama party and you know, when we think of it, we're thinking of very small children. Um, it's something that you really carry on even as your kids grow up and get older. It's that that connection right, is important.

Yeah, my next, especially, I mean, the connection where we're bring everyone kind of back to the childhood state of mind where no matter how old you get, you're still my child and I'm still a parent.

And we always can dial down the, the, the, um, the adult world. You know, I'm, I'm bringing it back to that, you know, sense of when you were a child, you know, when I was a child, being a child, you know, it's just something. It's a great time in, in, in our lives. In, in their lives. And, you know, we always can bring it back

Yeah, absolutely. I mean, you know, so throughout the story you really weave in lyrics from that iconic song we just heard jamming. How did you get the idea to do that?

Well, um, really, truly. We do the things every day. We make up stuff. We, we add lip stuff, you know, so it is not, it's just a part of who we are and what we do.

We like having fun. We like making fun and music is a part of our life and we have fun with music. And so we did, we, songs are my father, we, we always like, you know, trying for related to our everyday life and, and spin it in that way. And so this is one that way we spin it, you know, spin the vibe of, of his spirit into.

His grandchildren, you know, in, in, in, in a very fun way.

you know, illustrations are, are such a huge part of children's books too, and these illustrations, they're bright and, and colorful.

Yeah. Almost whimsical, uh, like a kid's imagination. Uh, Leticia Moreno did the illustrations. What was it like to bring the images to life with her?

I mean, I, I just say images, colors, especially of the kids, you know, are very important. It's a full, the full spectrum of, of, of their, um, how they, how they receive information.

It's, it's, it's not just one way. It's in colors, it's in words. It's in sound. And so, um, you know, it's a back and forth. It's a, it's a collaborative, um, process.

We really use a lot of heart and a lot of feeling. Um, to also interpr et things that are not just what, how we see it, but how we feel it, you know?

well lastly, Ziggy, what do you hope kids and their families take away from pajama?

Well, joyfulness,

togetherness, and again, are we a fear? Put the outside noise away. 'cause there's a lot of noise outside in the world, you know? Mm-hmm. And just get together as a family really. I mean, that's what I will, it just feels like close lock after the noise at the outside world for a second. And let's be a family and let's get back together and share and love and just sometimes do things that will, is maybe breaking rules in the house, but it's fun at the same time, you know?

So freedom, really, I want kids and parents to have a little freedom and then we can't get back to, okay. You gotta go to, um, you got, you got classes, you got tutoring, you got soccer, you got this, you got that. Kids are so busy these days. Kids are so busy these days. So much pressure on kids. This is, let's take some pressure off the kids, you know, and, and have some fun.

You know."

TAG: THAT WAS MUSICIAN AND AUTHOR, ZIGGY MARLEY SPEAKING WITH K-P-B-S MIDDAY EDITION HOST JADE HINDMON AND WE HOPE YOU’LL JAM WITH US ON SATURDAY AT THE KPBS SAN DIEGO BOOK FESTIVAL! IT’S FROM 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. AT U-S-D. MORE INFO CAN BE FOUND AT KPBS.ORG SLASH SD BOOK FESTIVAL

That's it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org.