Padres slugger Manny Machado gets his 2,000th career hit

Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres got his 2,000th career hit Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a sharp single off the glove of diving shortstop Geraldo Perdomo.

The milestone hit came against starter Zac Gallen leading off the fourth inning. Machado received a standing ovation from the crowd at Petco Park, where he's been a fan favorite since joining the Padres in 2019.

“Doing it in front of the home crowd definitely is a lot better, and hopefully there’s more,” Machado said after San Diego's 6-3 loss.

The All-Star slugger singled to left field in the first for his 1,999th hit. Machado's third hit of the night was a homer against Kyle Backhus leading off the eighth, his 15th of the season and 357th of his career.

Machado became the fifth active player and 297th all-time to reach the milestone. He is the 12th player to have 350 homers and 2,000 hits by his age-32 season.

“It's special and an honor to be a part of that list,” Machado said. “Definitely would have wanted the victory, but stepping away from that, it's pretty cool.”

He tipped his batting helmet to the crowd while standing on first base.

"Wow, literally hats off. What an accomplishment,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “We’re happy for it. He earned it.”

Machado made his debut with Baltimore in 2012 and got 977 hits with the Orioles before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 18, 2018. He had 73 hits with the Dodgers before signing as a free agent with the Padres on Feb. 21, 2019.

He has 950 hits with San Diego, which ranks fifth on the franchise list. Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn had 3,141 in his 20-season career.

Machado was voted the starting third baseman for the National League All-Star team this year.

