San Diego Unified school board passes phone ban, effective first day of school

When students return to San Diego Unified School District classrooms this August, they will be without their phones for the majority of the day.

Or at least that's the intention of the decision the SDUSD school board made Tuesday night, which will limit the use of phones with the exception of emergencies, for health-related purposes and/or instructional use explicitly authorized by teachers.

"Limiting the use of phones during the school day creates focused learning environments where students can fully engage with their education and build meaningful connections with their peers," said Superintendent Fabiola Bagula.

The change will go into effect the first day of school, Aug. 11. A similar ban went into effect in the Los Angeles Unified School District in February.

It comes before California's Phone-Free School Act — signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom last year — is slated to go into effect by July 1, 2026. The SDUSD policy was developed in accordance with the state law and "establishes guidelines designed to reduce interruptions to learning, foster in-person connection among peers and support healthy boundaries with technology," a district statement reads.

The policy prohibits the use of phones during school hours depending on each school's bell schedule. Phone use is permitted before and after school on campus, and high schools will allow use of phones before the first bell, during lunch and passing periods.

"Building healthy technology behaviors starts with strong partnerships between families and schools," Bagula said. "Our new approach eliminates phones during instructional time, while equipping families with thoughtfully crafted materials and conversation starters.

"These tools will help create ongoing dialogues about mindful technology use between students, parents, and teachers. Together, we're working toward technology habits that strengthen learning, support mental health, and deepen relationships in every setting where our students learn and grow."

As consequences for violating, students will first be issued verbal reminders, escalating to a referral to a counselor, or contacting parents. Further violations may result in confiscation of phones for the remainder of the class period or delivery of the device to school administrators for pickup by parents after school. Even further violations could result in banning from school events and extracurricular activities.