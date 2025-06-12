Vegetation fire burns near Carlsbad, San Marcos border
Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Ground and air crews are responding to a vegetation fire on the border of Carlsbad and San Marcos. Authorities are calling it the Claro Fire.
According to Carlsbad police, the fire is in a canyon behind Camino Minero, near Corte Claro and Paseo Encino.
An evacuation order has been issued for a neighborhood in San Marcos south of San Elijo Road and east of Rancho Santa Fe Road. See the evacuation map here.
An evacuation point has been set up at Stagecoach Park, 3420 Camino De Los Coches, Carlsbad.