Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Vegetation fire burns near Carlsbad, San Marcos border

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published June 12, 2025 at 3:54 PM PDT
Smoke from the Claro Fire in Carlsbad rises into the sky on June 12, 2025.
Courtesy of Alison St. John
Smoke from the Claro Fire in Carlsbad rises into the sky on June 12, 2025.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Ground and air crews are responding to a vegetation fire on the border of Carlsbad and San Marcos. Authorities are calling it the Claro Fire.

According to Carlsbad police, the fire is in a canyon behind Camino Minero, near Corte Claro and Paseo Encino.

An evacuation order has been issued for a neighborhood in San Marcos south of San Elijo Road and east of Rancho Santa Fe Road. See the evacuation map here.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

An evacuation point has been set up at Stagecoach Park, 3420 Camino De Los Coches, Carlsbad.

Tags

Public Safety Wildfires
Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a web producer at KPBS. He is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Before that, he served as Editor in Chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State’s independent student newspaper.
See stories by Brenden Tuccinardi
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News