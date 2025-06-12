Vegetation fire burns near Carlsbad, San Marcos border

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Ground and air crews are responding to a vegetation fire on the border of Carlsbad and San Marcos. Authorities are calling it the Claro Fire.

According to Carlsbad police, the fire is in a canyon behind Camino Minero, near Corte Claro and Paseo Encino.

An evacuation order has been issued for a neighborhood in San Marcos south of San Elijo Road and east of Rancho Santa Fe Road. See the evacuation map here .

An evacuation point has been set up at Stagecoach Park, 3420 Camino De Los Coches, Carlsbad.