Health

San Diego seniors lost nearly $70 million to scams in 2025

By Heidi de Marco / Health Reporter
Published July 28, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
An elderly person types on a keyboard in this undated photo.
CalMatters
An elderly person types on a keyboard in this undated photo.

Financial scams targeting seniors in San Diego County are becoming more sophisticated and more costly.

In just the first half of 2025, 747 older adults in San Diego County have fallen victim to scams, losing nearly $70 million dollars.

The county started keeping track of the amount of money seniors were losing to scams in 2022 and each year since then the amount of money has increased, said Jennifer Sovay with San Diego County Aging and Independent Services.

Sovay oversees the Elder Justice Task Force, a multi-agency team that includes the County’s Aging and Independent Services, the District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, local law enforcement and the Law Enforcement Coordination Center. They investigate scams and financial abuse cases against older adults.

“Our number one scam is bank involved scams where they're connecting (with) the individual through the computer, saying, your bank account has been compromised. I need to access your bank account right now,” Sovay said. “Then it would be like our romance kind of scams and then the third…would be like investment scams.”

She said many victims never recover financially.

“Once this abuse happens, oftentimes they are in financial despair. Many have either lost all of their life savings. Some have lost their homes,” she said.

To help fight back, the taskforce launched Operation Counter Strike in 2024 to recover stolen funds. Since then they have recovered over $9 million for victims, Sovay said.

County officials urge older adults to stay vigilant and verify before you click, send, or share any personal information. If you or your loved one has been a victim of fraud, call the Adult Protective Services Hotline 1-800-339-4661.

Health Seniors
Heidi de Marco
Heidi de Marco is an award-winning photojournalist and health reporter who has focused her work on producing multimedia stories that help humanize the complex health and humanitarian issues impacting marginalized and vulnerable communities in the United States and abroad.

More News