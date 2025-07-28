3,300 pints of blood collected at annual Comic-Con drive

The San Diego Blood Bank officials announced Sunday that a blood drive collected 3,300 pints in connection with this weekend's Comic-Con convention.

The Robert A. Heinlein Blood Drive ended at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. All donors received a limited-edition "Marvel Fantastic 4" T-shirt, the SDBB announced in a news release.

Douglas Morton, blood bank CEO, said the organization was "deeply honored to celebrate the incredible success" of the 49th annual blood drive.

"This outstanding achievement reflects the spirit of generosity and community that defines this long-standing tradition," he added. "We are profoundly grateful for our enduring partnership with Comic-Con and for every donor who rolled up their sleeves to make a difference."

According to the SDBB, this year's theme was "inspired by the upcoming `Fantastic 4' movie release," and organizers invited "Comic-Con attendees and the community to unleash their inner heroes and make a lifesaving impact."

Comic-Con spokesman David Glanzer said the many attendees and fans "who give blood for such a worthy cause is both an inspiration and a motivating factor for others to take part as well. We are happy to once again be a part of this wonderful effort."

"We are very happy to continue our long tradition of helping the San Diego Blood Bank meet its critical needs," Glanzer added.

"Fantastic 4" fans or not, those who couldn't donate blood this weekend may do so Monday through Aug. 31 at an SDBB center or mobile drive unit, and get a T-shirt while supplies last, officials said.

SDBB had a goal of collecting 3,500 pints during Comic-Con. Spokeswoman Claudine Van Gonka said that as the T-shirt giveaway continues, she's "confident by the end of the month we'll definitely meet that total goal."

For nearly half a century, the Robert A. Heinlein Blood Drive at Comic- Con "has been an important part of the San Diego convention," according to the SDBB statement. "In its long history, more than 93,000 pints of blood have been donated by Comic-Con attendees, exhibitors, professionals, volunteers and staff, potentially impacting more than 279,000 lives over the course of the last 49 years."

Eligible donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health.

The SDBB stated that it will honor appointments first but will also welcome walk-ins. All donors must present a photo identification card with their date of birth.

More information is available online or by calling 619-400-8251.