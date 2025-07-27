Families, cosplay and dino domination: Kids take over Comic-Con 2025
From Sacramento to Tijuana, kids and families turned out in full force at Comic-Con 2025 — dressed as “Zelda” heroes, “Jurassic” explorers, and more. Here’s how the next generation of fans made the convention their own.
From Encinitas, (from left) Silvia Noriega, Kyle Jones, Leonardo Jones and Jordan Jones pose for a photo at Comic-Con on Sunday, July 27, 2025. (Marielena Castellanos)
“Jurassic Park” fan Aviana Munive, from Victorville, told her mom she wanted to go full “Dino Domination” for Comic-Con — and dominate a dinosaur on Sunday, July 27, 2025. (Marielena Castellanos)
Adriana Ruiz, from Chula Vista, attended her first Comic-Con dressed as Riju from “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” on Sunday, July 27, 2025. (Marielena Castellanos)
From Sacramento, Hao Dang and his daughter, Annette Dang, visited Comic-Con for the second time on Sunday, July 27, 2025.
It was an early start for Cheryl Annbalencia and her triplet daughters — Grace, Jenna and Ava — who were in line for Disney’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” experience on Sunday, July 27, 2025. (Marielena Castellanos)
Young “Minecraft” fan Denise Padilla, from Tijuana, briefly looked up at her dad while playing in the Comic-Con game room. She and her parents, Denise and Edgar Padilla, attended Comic-Con for the first time on Sunday, July 27, 2025. (Marielena Castellanos)
“Forever friends” is what they call themselves — six families from Chula Vista enjoying Comic-Con together on Sunday, July 27, 2025. (Marielena Castellanos)
Proud cosplayers from Murrieta, from left, Kaydence Gooden, Jordan Gooden, Jersie Brodowski and XXXXX, stand outside the convention center on Sunday, July 27, 2025. (Marielena Castellanos)
Friends from Chula Vista and Bay Ho enjoyed the pinball machines at Comic-Con (from left to right) Owen Craford, Brayden and Kooper Kehley on Sunday, July 27, 2025.
Enjoying Comic-Con for the first time, Becca, Jaedyn and Kallyn Gruber who traveled all the way from North Carolina on Sunday, July 27, 2025.
Andrea Banta, and her son Wyatt Banta from Bend, Oregon at Comic-Con for the first time on Sunday, July 27, 2025.
