The Fall of Sàigòn at 50: Stories of loss, legacy and identity

Stories of loss, legacy and identity
By Alexander Nguyen
Fifty years later, the South Vietnamese diaspora is still grappling with the fall of Sàigòn. Trauma spans generations as older refugees cope with the wounds from their experiences while their children and grandchildren struggle with the duality of being Vietnamese in America.
On this milestone anniversary marking the end of the Vietnam War, KPBS presents a four-part video series featuring the people in San Diego’s Vietnamese community who are remembering their past and finding a path forward.
Watch the videos
-
On this milestone anniversary marking the end of the Vietnam War, KPBS presents a four-part video series featuring the people in San Diego’s Vietnamese community who are remembering their past and finding a path forward.
-
Historians explain the origins of the Vietnam War and what is missing from the American narrative of the fall of Sàigòn and its aftermath.
-
For the Vietnamese people, the Fall of Sàigòn constitutes a loss of homeland, loss of country, loss of identity and loss of familial ties.
-
The Fall of Sàigòn left behind a lasting legacy of trauma. That trauma is being felt not only by the first generation in the Vietnamese diaspora, but also by their children and grandchildren.
-
The fracture of Vietnam 50 years ago has impacted multiple generations. What does it mean to be Vietnamese today and how can members of the diaspora move forward without letting the war define them?