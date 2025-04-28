The Fall of Sàigòn at 50: Stories of loss, legacy and identity

Fifty years later, the South Vietnamese diaspora is still grappling with the fall of Sàigòn. Trauma spans generations as older refugees cope with the wounds from their experiences while their children and grandchildren struggle with the duality of being Vietnamese in America.

On this milestone anniversary marking the end of the Vietnam War, KPBS presents a four-part video series featuring the people in San Diego’s Vietnamese community who are remembering their past and finding a path forward.