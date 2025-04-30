Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Military

50 years later: San Diego’s USS Midway and the fall of Sàigòn

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Published April 30, 2025 at 8:17 AM PDT

Fifty years ago, thousands were evacuated from Vietnam to safety aboard the USS Midway.

One of them was Hugh Nguyen, who was just a seven at the time.

Now he's the Orange County Clerk-Recorder. On Sunday, he was one of thousands of Vietnamese Americans and Vietnam War veterans who crowded the USS Midway to mark the war's end.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
In this undated graphic, text reads "Fall of Sàigòn at 50: stories of loss, legacy and identity" against a brown background.
The Fall of Sàigòn at 50: Stories of loss, legacy and identity
On this milestone anniversary marking the end of the Vietnam War, KPBS presents a four-part video series featuring the people in San Diego’s Vietnamese community who are remembering their past and finding a path forward.

Community members and military personnel watch aircraft fly overhead of the the USS Midway to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, Apr. 27, 2025.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
Community members and military personnel watch aircraft fly overhead of the the USS Midway to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, Apr. 27, 2025.

“We were afraid, I remember just hanging onto my grandparents and my aunt — my grandparents who raised me. And so it was a great journey over here to America,” Nguyen said, standing in front of a replica of the helicopter that brought him aboard the vessel that's now in San Diego’s harbor.

Sunday's event also included celebrations of Southern California’s Vietnamese population, many of whom are here because of those rescues.

“My family — my mother and her family actually came here as refugees from Vietnam,” said San Diego City Council President Pro Tem Kent Lee. “Before the fall of Sàigòn they escaped on a boat in the dark of night. And I think it's a similar story for a lot of Vietnamese Americans who came as refugees to United States.”

Some of the veterans who attended Sunday served on the Midway during the rescue effort known as Operation Frequent Wind.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Retired Rear Adm. Larry Chambers poses with community members on the USS Midway during the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, Apr. 27, 2025.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
Retired Rear Adm. Larry Chambers poses with community members on the USS Midway during the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, Apr. 27, 2025.

“It's a very emotional experience for me to see all of the wonderful people that are here that have become American citizens — hard working, loyal American citizens,” said retired Rear Adm. Larry Chambers.

The 95-year-old commanded the Midway during the fall of Sàigòn in 1975 and risked his career to save South Vietnamese refugees.

“When we were in the middle of chaos there were 24 ships out there rescuing. But we didn't rescue everybody, there were a lot of boats that made it to the Philippines on their own,” Chambers said.

And then there was South Vietnamese Maj. Buang-Ly, who escaped with his family in a small plane, which he landed on the Midway's deck.

“When I looked back to my family, my gut told me I could do it. And I did it,” he said during a speech at the weekend ceremony.

Military personnel walk onboard of the USS Midway to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, Apr. 27, 2025.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
Military personnel walk onboard of the USS Midway to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, Apr. 27, 2025.

To make way for Buang-Ly's plane and other aircraft loaded with evacuees, Chambers ordered his crew to push military helicopters overboard. The Smithsonian says $10 million dollars worth of aircraft went into the ocean.

Over two days, the Midway rescued more than 3,000 people.

For more coverage on San Diego’s ties to the end of the Vietnam War check out our new KPBS series: “Fall of Sàigòn at 50: Stories of loss, legacy and identity.”

Tags

Military Military LifeImmigration
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

More News