Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

Sen. Padilla forcibly removed from DHS secretary news conference, handcuffed

By City News Service
Published June 12, 2025 at 12:07 PM PDT
U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla is pushed out of the room as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem holds a news conference regarding the recent protests in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Etienne Laurent
/
AP
U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla is pushed out of the room as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem holds a news conference regarding the recent protests in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, was forcibly removed Thursday from a West Los Angeles news conference being held by U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and he was subsequently forced to a hallway floor and placed in handcuffs.

Noem was in the middle of her remarks at the news conference at the West Los Angeles federal building, discussing ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the city, when Padilla tried to interrupt her. At that point, federal officers in the room forcibly grabbed Padilla and pushed him out of a door and into a hallway. Padilla continued speaking loudly as he was removed from the room.

According to video from the scene, Padilla was led into a hallway where three federal officers forced him to the ground on his stomach, and his hands were cuffed behind his back.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

According to a statement from Padilla's office issued about 30 minutes later, the senator "is not currently detained," but there were no immediate details on his whereabouts.

Asked about the incident, Noem said she was unaware that Padilla was going to be in attendance at her news conference, and said she had not received any request from him or his office to speak with her.

The statement from Padilla's office said the senator "is currently in Los Angeles exercising his duty to perform congressional oversight of the federal government's operations in Los Angeles and across California."

"He was in the federal building to receive a briefing with General (Gregory) Guillot and was listening to Secretary Noem's press conference. He tried to ask the Secretary a question, and was forcibly removed by federal agents, forced to the ground and handcuffed. He is not currently detained, and we are working to get additional information."

Guillot is an Air Force general and commander of U.S. Northern Command, which oversees homeland defense, and North American Aerospace Defense Command.

Tags

Politics National PoliticsImmigrationLaw EnforcementSan Diego
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this July as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Explore →
More News