Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Tsunami advisory canceled from San Diego to San Luis Obispo

By City News Service
Published July 30, 2025 at 7:56 AM PDT
A tsunami evacuation route sign at the intersection of Mission Boulevard and
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
A tsunami evacuation route sign at the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Manhattan Court in Mission Beach on July 29, 2025.

A tsunami advisory was canceled Wednesday morning for coastal areas from San Diego County north to San Luis Obispo County following a powerful earthquake measuring a magnitude 8.8 off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.

The National Weather Service advisory was issued at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Tsunami activity had been anticipated to begin at 1:10 a.m. for La Jolla and 1:15 a.m. for Oceanside, according to the Tsunami Warning Centers.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The National Weather Services said tsunami waves in La Jolla tsunami waves reached 0.5 feet at 4:13 a.m.

This image taken from a video released by Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, shows the aftermath of tsunami hitting the coastal area of Severo-Kurilsk at Paramushir island of Kuril Islands, Russia, Wednesday, July 30, 2025.
Environment
8.8 magnitude quake strikes off Russia's Far East. Tsunami waves reach Japan, Hawaii and California
The Associated Press

Overall, the tsunami generated by the Russia quake appeared weaker than originally feared, NWS officials said.

A tsunami advisory is issued when a tsunami with the potential to generate strong currents or waves dangerous to those in or very near the water is imminent, expected or occurring, according to the centers.

People living in coastal areas were advised by the National Weather Service to move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas.

The public was also advised by the weather service to not go to the coast to watch and to be alert to instructions from local emergency management officials.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The quake struck at about 4:25 p.m. Tuesday Pacific Daylight Time. Aftershocks measuring magnitudes of 6.9 and 6.3 were recorded over the ensuing hour after the original temblor, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

More serious tsunami warnings were issued for Hawaii and the Alaska coast in response to the quake.

Public Safety
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News