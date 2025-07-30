Tsunami advisory canceled from San Diego to San Luis Obispo

A tsunami advisory was canceled Wednesday morning for coastal areas from San Diego County north to San Luis Obispo County following a powerful earthquake measuring a magnitude 8.8 off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.

The National Weather Service advisory was issued at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Tsunami activity had been anticipated to begin at 1:10 a.m. for La Jolla and 1:15 a.m. for Oceanside, according to the Tsunami Warning Centers.

The National Weather Services said tsunami waves in La Jolla tsunami waves reached 0.5 feet at 4:13 a.m.

Overall, the tsunami generated by the Russia quake appeared weaker than originally feared, NWS officials said.

A tsunami advisory is issued when a tsunami with the potential to generate strong currents or waves dangerous to those in or very near the water is imminent, expected or occurring, according to the centers.

People living in coastal areas were advised by the National Weather Service to move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas.

The public was also advised by the weather service to not go to the coast to watch and to be alert to instructions from local emergency management officials.

The quake struck at about 4:25 p.m. Tuesday Pacific Daylight Time. Aftershocks measuring magnitudes of 6.9 and 6.3 were recorded over the ensuing hour after the original temblor, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

More serious tsunami warnings were issued for Hawaii and the Alaska coast in response to the quake.