San Diego to open new development services headquarters in Mission Valley

San Diego will open its new Development Services headquarters in Mission Valley this week, allowing residents to acquire permits, plan reviews and other services, it was announced Wednesday.

The facility, at 7650 Mission Valley Road, is near the trolley and bus lines but also offers free parking for members of the public.

"Our new Mission Valley location provides a drastic improvement for customers in terms of access and convenience," Development Services Department Director Elyse Lowe said. "We are excited to welcome people here, whether they need a permit review, to attend a public hearing, or just have a question for staff."

Beginning Thursday, the city's Planning Commission will be meeting at the new facility in "The Edric" Hearing Room, named in memory of a long-time DSD employee. The public can still attend meetings in person or stream them on the city's website and YouTube page.

More than 500 department employees will work out of the Mission Valley headquarters, with an additional 200 on C Street in downtown. All staff have moved out of the City Operations Building (COB) downtown, which was "outdated according to modern building standards and difficult for members of the public to locate," according to a city statement.

The full transition to Mission Valley is expected to be complete by Aug. 8, ideally with no impact to customer service and permit time lines. Also on Aug. 8, records services will be available at the new location.

Since the move out of the COB was proposed, city crews have added a secure public records viewing room, spaces for customers and staff to review development permits and complete plan checks, conference rooms, and a new front reception desk for customers to the Mission Valley location. Additional telecommunications and broadcasting equipment has been installed.

Most public services will be available Monday through Friday, and customers are encouraged to make appointments in advance on the Development Services website. Open hours and services are also available online, or customers can call 619-446-5000.