Library Foundation SD opens bookstore in former Mission Hills Library

Library Foundation SD on Monday opened its second bookstore, bringing an independent neighborhood shop to Mission Hills in the area's former library location.

The store, at the corner of West Washington and Hawk streets, will feature a selection of new books as well as gifts for book lovers.

"The Library Shop is excited to join the Mission Hills business community. We are proud to be part of the resurgence of independent bookstores in San Diego and around the U.S.," said Patrick Stewart, CEO of Library Foundation SD.

"Library Shop Mission Hills will be another way for all San Diegans to show their love and public support for libraries. We are a local, neighborhood bookshop that contributes to the community but also to all 37 library locations in San Diego."

The site of the new bookstore became empty when the library moved about a half-mile away to Washington and Front streets.

The foundation opened its previous shop in 2013 at the San Diego Central Library at Joan and Irwin Jacobs Common. Like that location, the Mission Hills shop will feature works by local authors and artists, and proceeds go toward the foundation's mission of supporting San Diego's libraries.

"Turning the former Mission Hills Library into a bookshop and community gathering space is a win for this neighborhood," said San Diego City Councilman Stephen Whitburn, who represents Mission Hills. "I'm grateful to the Library Foundation SD, the city's Library Department, and the residents who have breathed new life into this community space in a renewed way."

Among the displays at the shop are new arrivals, staff recommendations, local authors, books by LGBTQ+ authors — a nod to the store's proximity to the historic "gayborhood" of Hillcrest — and banned books, as part of the foundation's efforts to combat censorship.

The location will also serve as a community venue for authors and speaking tours.

Library Foundation SD is a nonprofit intended to strengthen "communities by supporting excellence in the San Diego Public Library system through philanthropy, advocacy and outreach," according to its mission statement.