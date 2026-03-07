ALAN CARR'S ADVENTURES WITH AGATHA CHRISTIE

Stream the series now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturdays, March 7 - 21, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

British comedian, TV personality and lifelong Agatha Christie fanboy Alan Carr is going on a very personal adventure in search of the quintessentially British places that inspired Christie’s most beloved characters, Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot.

Your web browser is not supported British comedian, TV personality and lifelong Agatha Christie fanboy Alan Carr is going on a very personal adventure in search of the quintessentially British places that inspired Christie’s most beloved characters, Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Agatha” Saturday, March 7 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Alan Carr uncovers the clues behind the greatest crime writer of all time, Agatha Christie. Along the way, he meets fellow fans like Reverend Richard Cole and visit locations including Burgh Island and Greenway House which helped influence some of her most successful novels. Later, biographer Laura Thompson discusses Christie's mysterious disappearance in 1926.

American Public Television Alan Carr traveling to Burgh Island

Episode 2: “Miss Marple” Saturday, March 14 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Alan Carr is on the trail of one of Agatha Christie's best-loved characters: Miss Marple. Visiting locations across London and Devon, he’ll get to know the real Miss Marple and find out what inspired Christie to create the famed silver-haired sleuth.

American Public Television Alan Carr at Burgh Island

Episode 3: “Poirot” Saturday, March 21 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Alan Carr investigates his favorite Agatha Christie character, the inimitable detective Hercule Poirot. Visiting locations across London and Devon, Alan gets to step literally into Poirot's shoes as he gets kitted out in his original suit, learns the secret of recreating that memorable walk and finds out just what makes the perfect Poirot moustache. Later, Alan "takes part" in a performance of "Witness For The Prosecution."

American Public Television Alan Carr dressed as Poirot

Watch On Your Schedule: ALAN CARR'S ADVENTURES WITH AGATHA CHRISTIE is available to stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.