Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Education

University of California faculty to review SAT/ACT policy, preparatory course requirements

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter
Published June 12, 2026 at 8:14 AM PDT
UC San Diego students walk past the Applied Physics and Mathematics building on campus in La Jolla on Nov. 24, 2025.
Carolyne Corelis
/
KPBS
UC San Diego students walk past the Applied Physics and Mathematics building on campus in La Jolla on Nov. 24, 2025.

Faculty with the University of California plan to review the system’s admissions policies.

UC Academic Senate Chair Ahmet Palazoglu announced the plan in a letter Thursday.

“In recent years, it has become clear that academic preparedness for college is a growing challenge,” he wrote.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The UC’s Board of Admissions and Relations with Schools (BOARS) oversees admissions policies and makes recommendations to improve the process. It approved a plan that creates two faculty-led groups.

One will consider using SAT, ACT or 11th grade standardized test scores in admissions. Last month, faculty members signed an open letter calling for the UC system to require STEM applicants to submit SAT or ACT math scores. They cited a growing number of students taking remedial math classes.

Another group will evaluate UC course requirements, also known as A-G requirements, and whether they adequately prepare first-year applicants for college at UC campuses.

“I know we want every student admitted to UC to make the most of their college education,” Palazoglu wrote. “Our responsibility is to ensure that our policies and practices make that possible.”

Both groups will share recommendations with the BOARS chair by May 2027.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

In a statement, UC President James Milliken said he and the Board of Regents look forward to considering the recommendations.

“It’s important that UC gets this right,” he wrote.

Tags

Education College
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas covers education for KPBS News, from preschools and TK to universities and community colleges. Katie has covered school closures, child care shortages, Alaska Native education and statewide school funding issues for Alaska Public Media. In New York City, she reported on a controversial admissions process at the city's elite public high schools.
See stories by Katie Anastas

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News