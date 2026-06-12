University of California faculty to review SAT/ACT policy, preparatory course requirements

Faculty with the University of California plan to review the system’s admissions policies.

UC Academic Senate Chair Ahmet Palazoglu announced the plan in a letter Thursday.

“In recent years, it has become clear that academic preparedness for college is a growing challenge,” he wrote.

The UC’s Board of Admissions and Relations with Schools (BOARS) oversees admissions policies and makes recommendations to improve the process. It approved a plan that creates two faculty-led groups.

One will consider using SAT, ACT or 11th grade standardized test scores in admissions. Last month, faculty members signed an open letter calling for the UC system to require STEM applicants to submit SAT or ACT math scores. They cited a growing number of students taking remedial math classes .

Another group will evaluate UC course requirements, also known as A-G requirements , and whether they adequately prepare first-year applicants for college at UC campuses.

“I know we want every student admitted to UC to make the most of their college education,” Palazoglu wrote. “Our responsibility is to ensure that our policies and practices make that possible.”

Both groups will share recommendations with the BOARS chair by May 2027.

In a statement , UC President James Milliken said he and the Board of Regents look forward to considering the recommendations.

“It’s important that UC gets this right,” he wrote.