Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Environment

El Niño is here. Expect 'very strong' conditions this winter, forecasters say

By Tammy Murga / Environment Reporter
Published June 11, 2026 at 1:54 PM PDT
Man walks through heavy rain in Oceanside on Coast Hwy, February 16, 2026.
Carolyne Corelis
/
KPBS
Man walks through heavy rain in Oceanside on Coast Hwy, Feb. 16, 2026.

Forecasters announced Thursday that El Niño has officially formed and with conditions expected to intensify by winter, making the event among the largest in over 70 years.

El Niño is a phenomenon that typically occurs every two to seven years and is characterized by unusually warm ocean temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific.

Conditions developed in the past month, forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“El Niño conditions (are) already present at this point and expected to strengthen across the Northern Hemisphere into the wintertime over the next several months,” said Ariel Cohen, a lead meteorologist with NOAA’s National Weather Service.

For months, forecasters have anticipated an El Niño event, but their confidence in the likelihood of a powerful one just increased.

There’s now a 63% chance of “very strong” conditions, meaning that tropical Pacific waters may warm above 2 degrees Celsius between November and January, according to NOAA, up from a forecast of 37% issued last month and 25% in April.

That could rank this El Niño “amongst the largest El Niño events in the historical record going back to 1950,” Cohen said.

While the odds are tilted toward wet conditions, “by no means does a significant El Niño guarantee wet conditions,” Cohen said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Over the past half-century, there have only been three “very strong” El Niño events. They occurred in 1982-1983, 1997-1998 and 2015-16. The first two were exceptionally wet for California, but the 2015-16 event brought drier-than-normal conditions across several southwest states.

Tags

Environment Weather
Tammy Murga
Tammy Murga is the environment reporter at KPBS.
See stories by Tammy Murga

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News