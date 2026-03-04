Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

San Diego County to sue DHS for access to inspect Otay Mesa Detention Center

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Contributors: Bennett Lacy / Producer,  Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published March 4, 2026 at 6:27 PM PST
San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Terra Lawson-Remer (center) is flanked by Supervisor Paloma Aguirre and County Counsel Damon Brown at a news conference March 4, 2026, announcing the county would sue the Department of Homeland Security if DHS did not grant access to inspect the Otay Mesa Detention Center.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Terra Lawson-Remer (center) is flanked by Supervisor Paloma Aguirre and County Counsel Damon Brown at a news conference March 4, 2026, announcing the county would sue the Department of Homeland Security if DHS did not grant access to inspect the Otay Mesa Detention Center.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday announced it will sue the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for access to inspect the Otay Mesa Detention Center.

The board set a 5 p.m. Wednesday deadline for DHS to respond to a request for inspection this Friday. In a 5:15 p.m. news release, the county said the Trump Administration failed to respond by the deadline, so the county will sue.

Board Chair Terra Lawson-Remer said DHS has stonewalled the county long enough.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“This is not about politics. This is about public health and the rule of law," she said. "California law gives local public health officers the authority to inspect privately run immigration detention facilities operating in our communities.” 

San Diego is the first county in the state to exercise that right. Lawson-Remer said this was uncharted territory.

Last month, federal and county officials were turned away from the Otay Mesa Detention Center last month when they tried to inspect the facility.

In a statement emailed to KPBS, a DHS spokesperson said the county did not follow proper procedures for an inspection and was turned away.

"These procedures and protocols exist for the safety of detainees, staff, and visitors," the spokesperson said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Lawson-Remer disputed the claim and provided an email from CoreCivic, the Otay Mesa Detention Center's operator, stating that Immigration and Customs Enforcement had approved the visit.

The Otay Mesa Detention Center is in Supervisor Paloma Aguirre’s district. She said CoreCivic threatened to call the sheriff if they didn’t leave. The Board of Supervisors has oversight authority over the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“It's silly, right? I mean, they had nothing," Aguirre said. "Their story changed while we were there. So I think they were just grasping at straws. The big question is, 'What are they trying to hide?'"

There have been complaints about the detention center for years. Lawsom-Remer said those complaints have gone from a trickle to a flood. As previously reported by KPBS, detainees have thrown shampoo bottles wrapped with handwritten notes alleging deteriorating conditions.

Lawson-Remer said this was not about politics but about public health.

“Right now, we are hearing serious allegations from inside the Otay Mesa facility," she said. "Reports of untreated medical conditions, spoiled food and unsafe conditions. Those claims may or may not be true, but there is only one way to find out.”

In a statement, DHS said detainees are given comprehensive medical care from the moment they enter the detention facility.

"This includes medical, dental, and mental health services as available, and access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care," a DHS spokesperson said in an email statement. "This is the best health care than many aliens have received in their entire lives.”

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday authorized County Counsel Damon Brown to sue Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, DHS, ICE and CoreCivic if access isn’t granted.

Brown said the purpose of the inspection was to have a report on record of any violations. The county does not have the ability to shut the facility down; only Congress can.

“So our hope would be that, if there were violations that we that would be uncovered by our inspection, that this report would serve as a tool for those with the enforcement authority to use it and to help bring relief to the people who were there,” he said.

The county plans to file a lawsuit in federal court next Tuesday.

Tags

Politics San Diego GovernmentSan Diego
Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

See stories by Alexander Nguyen

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

Border Brief
We're breaking down the complexities of immigration in the Trump era — from the mass deportation campaign to cross-border economics. In each episode hear from experts and dive into the data.
Watch now →
More News