Quality of Life

Tecolote Shores public restroom a contender for 'America’s best restroom'

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published August 14, 2025 at 5:56 PM PDT
San Diego is known as America’s Finest City for many reasons — world-class beaches, an amazing culinary scene and great entertainment. But now there may be one more thing to add to the list: a contest for America’s best public restroom, and a San Diego site is a contender. KPBS reporter John Carroll went to Mission Bay to check it out.

Just steps from the sand of Tecolote Shores — a stone’s throw away from the children’s playground — one finds a place of rest and relief. A place to take care of “business.”

Yes, it’s a restroom, but not just any restroom. The Cintas Corporation, which sells restaurant supplies — among other things — has named the restroom a finalist in a contest for “America’s Best Restroom.”

The potentially award-winning site was built by the Nevada-based Public Restroom Company, which has built a number of public restrooms in San Diego parks and on beaches.

Chad Kaufman is the company’s president. “We build prefabricated restroom buildings for parks nationwide,” he said.

He’s especially proud of the one at Tecolote Shores, saying it’s somewhat unique.

“The butterfly roof is atypical. It has a nautical-themed exterior and it fits the Mission Bay aesthetic,” he said.

Part of the children's playground at Tecolote Shores is shown on August 14, 2025.
Matt Bowler
Part of the children's playground at Tecolote Shores in San Diego, Calif., is shown on August 14, 2025.

This pristine potty place has more than just toilets and sinks. There’s a rinse-off shower for all sizes of folks — from short to tall.

But even with all the amenities, Kaufman faces some stiff competition for the “best restroom” crown, from a barn-themed shed-style room in Kansas to a lavish lobby restroom in Utah that features fancy pink wallpaper and marble floors and counters.

But if the voters for top restroom are anything like the Jerry and Alice Weiner, he might just be the first to cross the fecal finish line.

“Oh, I’m honored to be able to use one of the top 10 restrooms in the U.S.,” said Jerry with just a bit of sarcasm.

The restroom
Matt Bowler
The restroom building at Tecolote Shores is shown on August 14, 2025.
The shower at Tecolote Shores is shown on August 14, 2025.
Matt Bowler
The shower at Tecolote Shores is shown on August 14, 2025.

“Oh, I think this is a great bathroom. Usually when we come here I wait to come to this one cause there’s many restrooms along here, but this one is new, nice,” said Alice.

As for the contest, you’ve got until 11:59 a.m. Friday to vote.

At this point, Chad Kaufman is feeling bullish on his bathroom.

“The cutesy, cool little restrooms and restaurants and bars and venues. Yeah, that's cool. But this is something that the public really uses. And I'm hoping that helps a little bit,” said Kaufman.

So, dear readers if you’re fond of lovely latrines — go ahead and vote for San Diego’s entry. But one last request from this reporter, please don’t call it a John!

Quality of Life
John Carroll
John Carroll is a general assignment reporter and anchor at KPBS. He loves coming up with story ideas that are not being covered elsewhere, but he’s also ready to cover the breaking news of the day.
See stories by John Carroll
