Politics

Why It Matters: A status update on the Midway homeless shelter

By Lisa Halverstadt / Voice of San Diego
Published June 30, 2025 at 8:19 AM PDT

Back in April, Mayor Todd Gloria decided against including funds for a Midway homeless shelter in his draft budget in hopes that the county would step up to pay for it instead, putting the shelter’s future in question.

A lack of operating fund commitments from the county and the City Council’s budget vote sealed the shelter’s fate. It will close by Aug. 31.

The City Council voted to include $488,000 to buy more time for the shelter that would have otherwise had to close by the end of this month. That means nonprofit Alpha Project and city housing officials will have more time to transition shelter residents to other shelters or homes.

As of Wednesday, 94 people remained at the shelter. From mid-April through Wednesday, the Housing Commission reports that 48 people moved to other places including shelters and housing and 14 moved back onto the street.

Reminder: The city has stopped welcoming newcomers to many other city shelters as it ramps down the Midway operation. That means fewer homeless San Diegans can access shelter right now.

Politics Public MattersHomelessnessSan Diego
