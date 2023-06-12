Sean KurthDirector of Membership
Sean Kurth serves as the director of membership at KPBS. Sean’s role is central to the station’s ability to serve members by leading a division that includes audience services, engagement, administration, acquisition and on-air fundraising for TV, radio and digital. Since he joined KPBS in March 2024, the station has experienced a significant increase in membership and local financial support – which Sean attributes to the spirit of generosity from San Diegans as well as the excellence of his team and partners.
Sean holds a degree in mathematics from the University of Connecticut and graduated with distinction from the Harvard Business Analytics Program. He has been entrusted with roles on advisory and funding boards throughout his career and recently joined a national Technology Advisory Group within the public media space. His career passion is helping nonprofit organizations learn about their community’s needs, adapt the use of advanced analytics and enhance direct impact to the community. A people-focused leader, Sean has proudly served nonprofits for almost 20 years in local communities of San Ysidro, Chula Vista, Eastlake, National City, Downtown, Mission Valley, Kearny Mesa, Clairemont and Escondido – in addition to his organizational-level roles.
Sean is grateful to reside in San Diego where he enjoys time with friends and family including adventures with his wife, playing soccer with their son, jamming with their daughter or fruitlessly chasing their dog Wednesday.
-
Catholic and other faith leaders offered prayers in courtrooms, where deportation hearings were taking place.
-
A new COVID-19 variant nicknamed “razor blade throat” is making its way through parts of California. While case numbers remain relatively low in San Diego County, health experts are warning people not to let their guard down.
-
The watchdog group American Oversight had asked a federal judge to order top national security officials to preserve any messages they may have sent on the private messaging app Signal.
-
WorldBeat Cultural Center's Juneteenth celebration features the unveiling of a community quilt and honors the artistry, history and deeper meaning behind African American quilting traditions.
-
Premieres Monday, June 23, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app. Up against one of the most powerful companies on the planet, a group of Amazon workers embark on an unprecedented campaign to unionize their warehouse in Staten Island, New York.
-
This story was first published in 2019, marking the 50th Comic-Con in San Diego. We're bringing it back in 2025 to celebrate the fans who helped shape the convention into what it is today.
- What Trump's mass deportation looks like in San Diego
- North Park ice cream shop named best in the country
- 'I wasn't sure we'd get out.' Lakeside rancher was first to report Monte Fire
- Former U-T editor says publisher pulled ICE editorial, then fired her
- Weekend protests in San Diego ‘biggest in our history’