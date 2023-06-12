Sean Kurth serves as the director of membership at KPBS. Sean’s role is central to the station’s ability to serve members by leading a division that includes audience services, engagement, administration, acquisition and on-air fundraising for TV, radio and digital. Since he joined KPBS in March 2024, the station has experienced a significant increase in membership and local financial support – which Sean attributes to the spirit of generosity from San Diegans as well as the excellence of his team and partners.

Sean holds a degree in mathematics from the University of Connecticut and graduated with distinction from the Harvard Business Analytics Program. He has been entrusted with roles on advisory and funding boards throughout his career and recently joined a national Technology Advisory Group within the public media space. His career passion is helping nonprofit organizations learn about their community’s needs, adapt the use of advanced analytics and enhance direct impact to the community. A people-focused leader, Sean has proudly served nonprofits for almost 20 years in local communities of San Ysidro, Chula Vista, Eastlake, National City, Downtown, Mission Valley, Kearny Mesa, Clairemont and Escondido – in addition to his organizational-level roles.

Sean is grateful to reside in San Diego where he enjoys time with friends and family including adventures with his wife, playing soccer with their son, jamming with their daughter or fruitlessly chasing their dog Wednesday.