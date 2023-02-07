Alex Kim serves as the chief development officer at KPBS. He serves on KPBS’ management council and charts the course for the organization’s philanthropic and foundation support as well as community outreach efforts. In his position, he and his team build strong relationships with the station’s donors and provide engagement opportunities that reach out into the communities of San Diego.

The development department focuses on key revenue areas including major gifts for special initiatives, such as Building on Trust: The Campaign for KPBS, reporting beats, and programming funds; planned giving that brings sustainability and a future for KPBS; and the KPBS Producers Club, the station’s leadership giving program in support of general operations.

The diversity, engagement, and grants department creates collaborative partnerships within the community and expands the reach of KPBS’ educational programming. Foundation support provides essential resources for KPBS programming, the KPBS content desks, as well as community outreach projects such as One Book, One San Diego, Community Conversations, and the KPBS Kids workshop series. One Book is the station’s largest engagement campaign and consists of over 100 annual events that reach English and Spanish-speaking readers of all ages throughout San Diego County and Tijuana. Community Conversations are solutions-focused, educational discussions on issues important to our region and are held on a quarterly basis. The program strives to bring together people of all backgrounds to share their thoughts and solutions through civil dialogue. The KPBS Kids workshop series, in partnership with the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum, brings PBS children’s programming to life through hands-on workshops and events.

Alex joined KPBS in 2014 and previously worked in the philanthropic sector with organizations such as Rady Children's Hospital Foundation and the College of Arts and Letters at San Diego State University. Alex received his undergraduate degree in marketing from San Diego State University and his master’s degree in nonprofit leadership and management from the University of San Diego. He enjoys staying active with his family, dog (Oreo), and enjoys the outdoors, playing basketball, painting, roasting coffee, and traveling.