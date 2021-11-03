Heather Milne BargerDirector of Communications and Marketing
As director of communications and marketing, Heather Milne Barger is responsible for the strategic coordination of information to staff, the public, and press about all things KPBS. With more than 28 years experience in media relations, social media, writing, online and print collateral, and business development, she has served in executive roles with the San Diego Workforce Partnership, Cooley LLP, and the San Diego Venture Group. She began her career as the first full-time marketing staff member for the San Diego Daily Transcript and wrote a weekly column covering the advertising and public relations industry. A fifth generation Californian, Heather grew up near Yosemite National Park, attended Scripps College in Los Angeles, and found home in San Diego.
-
For nearly three years, an increase in federal aid has allowed California to issue higher-than-usual amounts in food stamps. That ends in April.
-
This follows an analysis released in November that tried to explain why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting the housing demand.
-
The pandemic is waning, but COVID-19 remains a threat, county officials say.
-
Premieres Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App. Henry Louis Gates helps actors David Duchovny and Richard Kind trace their roots from Jewish communities in Eastern Europe to the United States-telling stories of triumph and tragedy that laid the groundwork for his guest's success.
-
FBI and State Department officials gave reporters an update on some of what the U.S. has learned so far about the balloon.
-
Darvish’s contract is for six years, paying him a total of $108 million, and keeps him in San Diego until he's 42.
-
Queen Elizabeth II died September 8, 2022 at age 96. She was the longest-ruling monarch in British history. Her reign spanned a remarkable arc in British history and was defined by duty to country and considerable family pain. This is a collection of programs featuring her life and the British royal family.