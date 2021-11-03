As director of communications and marketing, Heather Milne Barger is responsible for the strategic coordination of information to staff, the public, and press about all things KPBS. With more than 28 years experience in media relations, social media, writing, online and print collateral, and business development, she has served in executive roles with the San Diego Workforce Partnership, Cooley LLP, and the San Diego Venture Group. She began her career as the first full-time marketing staff member for the San Diego Daily Transcript and wrote a weekly column covering the advertising and public relations industry. A fifth generation Californian, Heather grew up near Yosemite National Park, attended Scripps College in Los Angeles, and found home in San Diego.