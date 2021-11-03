Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Meet the Team

Heather Milne Barger

Director of Communications and Marketing

As director of communications and marketing, Heather Milne Barger is responsible for the strategic coordination of information to staff, the public, and press about all things KPBS. With more than 28 years experience in media relations, social media, writing, online and print collateral, and business development, she has served in executive roles with the San Diego Workforce Partnership, Cooley LLP, and the San Diego Venture Group. She began her career as the first full-time marketing staff member for the San Diego Daily Transcript and wrote a weekly column covering the advertising and public relations industry. A fifth generation Californian, Heather grew up near Yosemite National Park, attended Scripps College in Los Angeles, and found home in San Diego.

RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
Load More
MORE STORIES FEATURING WORK BY THIS AUTHOR
  • In Remembrance: Queen Elizabeth II
    Jennifer Robinson
    Queen Elizabeth II died September 8, 2022 at age 96. She was the longest-ruling monarch in British history. Her reign spanned a remarkable arc in British history and was defined by duty to country and considerable family pain. This is a collection of programs featuring her life and the British royal family.
LATEST IN PODCASTS
  1. Educating future officers
LATEST IN EVENTS
  1. 'Mindful'
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
  1. Skate SD: Building Skateboarding's Future