Premieres Monday, June 30, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream it early in the PBS app beginning Sunday, June 29 at 9 p.m.

Celebrate San Diego’s Best in Film: The 11th Annual San Diego Film Awards!

Directed by Rich Varville and produced by the Film Consortium San Diego, this year’s ceremony takes audiences “Behind the Scenes” for an inspiring and educational look at the passion and dedication driving our region’s vibrant film industry.

The San Diego Film Awards 2025

Join dynamic co-hosts and acclaimed creative duo Marc Sylwestrzak and Eileen Bowman as they celebrate the talent, artistry, and hard work that brings our local films to life. With a wide array of awards presented, the evening shines a well-deserved spotlight on the filmmakers, crews, and creatives shaping the local cinematic landscape.

Don't miss this insightful, entertaining, and uplifting celebration of San Diego’s film community!

Credits: The seven time Emmy-nominated San Diego Film Awards are produced by Film Consortium San Diego with funding by KPBS and Heartland Films.