Thursday, July 3, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

This episode includes guests Viet Thanh Nguyen (author of "The Sympathizer") and Mai Elliott (author of "The Sacred Willow").

GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer: 50 Years After the Vietnam War

It's been fifty years since the last U.S. military helicopters left Saigon, signaling the fall of the country or its liberation, depending on whom you ask. Two Vietnamese Americans with personal ties to the war reflect on the milestone anniversary.



Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television