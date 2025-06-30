GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: 50 Years After The Vietnam War
Thursday, July 3, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app
This episode includes guests Viet Thanh Nguyen (author of "The Sympathizer") and Mai Elliott (author of "The Sacred Willow").
It's been fifty years since the last U.S. military helicopters left Saigon, signaling the fall of the country or its liberation, depending on whom you ask. Two Vietnamese Americans with personal ties to the war reflect on the milestone anniversary.
- What We’re Watching: Bolsonaro skipping town, Putin’s New Year’s gift, Vietnam’s growth, a bit of Xi & Putin face time ›
- Graphic Truth: Vietnam vs North Korea ›
- In blow to China, US secures closer partnership with Vietnam ›
- 50 years after the Vietnam War ›
PODCAST: Revisiting the Vietnam War 50 years later, with authors Viet Thanh Nguyen and Mai Elliott
Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with the the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.
Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.
Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television