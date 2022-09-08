In Remembrance: Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II died Sept. 8, 2022 at age 96. She was the longest-ruling monarch in British history. Her reign spanned a remarkable arc in British history and was defined by duty to country and considerable family pain. This is a collection of programs featuring her life and the British royal family.

All of these programs are available to stream on video.kpbs.org or on the PBS Video app, and some require our digital member benefit KPBS Passport.

"Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Life - a PBS NewsHour Special": Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Live Stream on YouTube / will be available with PBS Video App - To commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II, PBS NEWSHOUR will present “Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Life.” The special will explore Queen Elizabeth’s life, legacy, and her influence within the royal family, across the United Kingdom, and around the world.

WATCH: Queen Elizabeth - A Royal Life

"The Queen: Anthology - A Life On Film": Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport! - A treasure trove of short films that presents a unique perspective on the remarkable life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, who in 2022 celebrates her record-breaking Platinum Jubilee after 70 years on the throne. From her birth and her days as a young queen in waiting, to her Coronation, major life events and milestones, viewers will be mesmerized by this unique documentary.

Your web browser is not supported The Queen: Anthology - A Life on Film: Preview

"The Queen and the Coup" - On demand now with KPBS Passport!: February 1953: the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. Little does she know she is about to be deployed in a secret plot to topple Iran’s democratic leader in favor of an all-powerful Shah. Planned by MI6 and executed by the C.I.A., the coup that follows destroys relations between Iran and the West. Using newly declassified documents this film unravels this secret for the first time.

The Queen And The Coup: Trailer

"IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Queen Elizabeth II"- On demand now with the PBS Video App: Follow Queen Elizabeth II’s remarkable life, from her youth to her uncle’s abdication, her father’s coronation as King George VI, her experience during World War II, her sudden ascension to the throne and her eventful reign of more than 60 years.

Episode 1 Preview | Queen Elizabeth II

"Lucy Worsley's Royal Photo Album" - On demand now with KPBS Passport! - Explore how the royal family has shaped their image with photography, from Queen Victoria to Princess Diana to Prince Harry. From official portraits to tabloid snapshots, the camera has been the Crown’s confidante, messenger — and nemesis.

Lucy Worsley's Royal Photo Album: Preview

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO - On demand now with the PBS Video App: On this episode, we go deep inside a back country gold mine that operated a century ago; remember a Queen's visit to San Diego; celebrate some automobiles that were largely made of wood; learn how a North County community got its puzzling name; play "Guess The Year"...and much more!

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Episode 49

"The Queen at War" - On demand now with KPBS Passport!: Learn how the longest reigning monarch in British history was shaped by World War II. Princess Elizabeth’s experiences during the war mirrored those of the public and helped shape her into the Queen she is today.

The Queen At War: Preview

"The Queen's Garden" - On demand now with the PBS Video App: With permission from her Majesty the Queen, this program reveals a year in Buckingham Palace Garden, exploring the history and the natural history of this remarkable hidden royal treasure right in the heart of London.

The Queen's Garden: Preview

"Secrets of Royal Travel" - On demand now with KPBS Passport!: Pack your bags for a rare inside look at the monarchy’s luxurious private planes and trains. Climb on board the "palace on wheels" and take to the skies for the five-star opulence of the Queen’s Flight.