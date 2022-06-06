Alexandra BacajDigital Marketing Producer
Alexandra Bacaj joined KPBS in 2016, and uses her expertise in marketing, fundraising, communications and technology in order to grow and engage KPBS’ digital audience and membership. She is responsible for overseeing KPBS’ newsletters and email marketing operations, and manages several of the station's other digital marketing and fundraising platforms. She also writes the weekly KPBS Streaming Picks newsletter.
Alexandra has spent her career working in nonprofits, and has previously served as a digital fundraiser, communications specialist, web producer, social media manager, writer and editor. Alexandra grew up in Washington, D.C., and has a B.A. in English from St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
