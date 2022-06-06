Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Meet the Team
Alexandra Bacaj

Alexandra Bacaj

Digital Marketing Producer

Alexandra Bacaj joined KPBS in 2016, and uses her expertise in marketing, fundraising, communications and technology in order to grow and engage KPBS’ digital audience and membership. She is responsible for overseeing KPBS’ newsletters and email marketing operations, and manages several of the station's other digital marketing and fundraising platforms. She also writes the weekly KPBS Streaming Picks newsletter.

Alexandra has spent her career working in nonprofits, and has previously served as a digital fundraiser, communications specialist, web producer, social media manager, writer and editor. Alexandra grew up in Washington, D.C., and has a B.A. in English from St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

MORE STORIES BY THIS AUTHOR
LATEST IN PODCASTS
podcast_600-MiddayEdition.jpg
  1. Veterans say renowned rehab program is now a minefield of drug abuse
LATEST IN EVENTS
Promotional photo for Carmen Argote: Filtration System for a Process-based Practice
  1. 'Carmen Argote: Filtration System for a Process-based Practice'
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
Shown from left to right: Roger Allam as Fred Thursday and Shaun Evans as Endeavour Morse.
  1. Endeavour: The Evolution