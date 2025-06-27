Give Now
Arts & Culture

Ready, set, geek: 5 streaming picks to power up for Comic-Con

By Alexandra Bacaj / Digital Marketing Producer
Published June 27, 2025 at 6:13 PM PDT
Cosplayer Miracole. "Cosplay! Crafting A Secret Identity," produced by the team behind the Emmy-winning "Four Days at Dragon*Con," ventures into the workshops and lives of people who elevate fantasy costuming to the professional level.
Photo by BGZ Studios
Cosplayer Miracole appears in "Cosplay! Crafting a Secret Identity," a documentary from the Emmy-winning team behind "Four Days at Dragon*Con" that explores the lives of people who take fantasy costuming to a professional level.

The geeks are coming back to San Diego for Comic-Con 2025.

Downtown will soon be packed with cosplayers, fans and a full lineup of pop-up events in a massive celebration of geek culture. Everyone can get in on the fun — whether you're planning to line up for Hall H, roam the Gaslamp Quarter in a Stormtrooper suit or stay home and rewatch your favorite Batman movie while debating the merits of Christian Bale vs. Michael Keaton.

So let's get down and nerdy — here are five streaming picks to help you gear up for Comic-Con.

All of these programs are available to stream on video.kpbs.org or the PBS App. Some videos in the PBS video library require the digital member benefit KPBS Passport.

'No Straight Lines'

Independent Lens Trailer | No Straight Lines

When Alison Bechdel received a coveted MacArthur Award for her best-selling graphic memoir "Fun Home," it marked a milestone in the acceptance of LGBTQ+ comics in American culture. From DIY underground comix scene to mainstream success, meet five smart and funny queer comics artists whose uncensored commentary spares no topic, and explores art as a tool for social change. (INDEPENDENT LENS: Season 24, Episode 6)

'Afrofuturism: Blackness Revisualized'

Afrofuturism: Blackness Revisualized Battledream Chronicle

If you love the futuristic world of Wakanda in the "Black Panther" films, take a deeper dive into the genre of Afrofuturism. This series presents some of the most exciting Afrofuturist films from around the world, including short and feature-length works from the U.S., Martinique, Trinidad and Tobago, Nigeria and more. Don't miss the very first episode, "Afrofuturism 101," for a crash course on the genre.

'It's Lit!'

It's Lit: How Manga Took Over American Bookshelves

"It’s Lit!" is a series of smart, funny video essays from PBS Digital Studios about our favorite books and why we love to read. Hosted by Lindsay Ellis and Princess Weekes, the series has several great episodes about science fiction and comics. Check out the episodes on sci-fi writers Octavia Butler, Kurt Vonnegut and H.G. Wells, as well as manga, the "Dune" series and the literary merit of graphic novels.

'Nightmare Theatre'

Nightmare Theatre: A Little Shop of Horrors - Preview

The Baron Mondo Von Doren (Mike Ensley) is a minor demon assigned to inflict misery upon mankind through bad movies. With his sidekicks — the masked wrestler El Sapo de Tempesto (Chip Chism) and pet werewolf Mittens (Lemmie Crews) — the Baron introduces old horror films with humor, irreverence and a side of intriguing film history.

'Cosplay! Crafting a Secret Identity'

This documentary explores the lives of people who have elevated science fiction and comic book costuming to the professional level.

Cosplayer Cathy. "Cosplay! Crafting A Secret Identity," produced by the team behind the Emmy-winning "Four Days at Dragon*Con," ventures into the workshops and lives of people who elevate fantasy costuming to the professional level.
Cosplayer Cathy appears in "Cosplay! Crafting a Secret Identity."
Photo by Bryan Humphrey/ Courtesy of American Public Television
Riddle, a cosplayer from Atlanta. "Cosplay! Crafting A Secret Identity," produced by the team behind the Emmy-winning "Four Days at Dragon*Con," ventures into the workshops and lives of people who elevate fantasy costuming to the professional level.
Riddle, a cosplayer from Atlanta, appears in "Cosplay! Crafting a Secret Identity."
Photo by Benny Lee/ Courtesy of American Public Television
Cosplayer Yaya Han. "Cosplay! Crafting A Secret Identity," produced by the team behind the Emmy-winning "Four Days at Dragon*Con," ventures into the workshops and lives of people who elevate fantasy costuming to the professional level.
Cosplayer Yaya Han appears in "Cosplay! Crafting a Secret Identity."
Photo by Benny Lee/ Courtesy of American Public Television
Cosplayer Lee. "Cosplay! Crafting A Secret Identity," produced by the team behind the Emmy-winning "Four Days at Dragon*Con," ventures into the workshops and lives of people who elevate fantasy costuming to the professional level.
Cosplayer Lee appears in "Cosplay! Crafting a Secret Identity."
Photo by BGZ Studios/ Courtesy of American Public Television
Cosplayer Miracole. "Cosplay! Crafting A Secret Identity," produced by the team behind the Emmy-winning "Four Days at Dragon*Con," ventures into the workshops and lives of people who elevate fantasy costuming to the professional level.
Cosplayer Miracole appears in "Cosplay! Crafting a Secret Identity."
Photo by BGZ Studios/ Courtesy of American Public Television
Cosplayer Chris. "Cosplay! Crafting A Secret Identity," produced by the team behind the Emmy-winning "Four Days at Dragon*Con," ventures into the workshops and lives of people who elevate fantasy costuming to the professional level.
Cosplayer Chris appears in "Cosplay! Crafting a Secret Identity."
Photo by BGZ Studios/ Courtesy of American Public Television
Cosplayer Harrison. "Cosplay! Crafting A Secret Identity," produced by the team behind the Emmy-winning "Four Days at Dragon*Con," ventures into the workshops and lives of people who elevate fantasy costuming to the professional level.
Cosplayer Harrison appears in "Cosplay! Crafting a Secret Identity."
Photo by Dim Horizon Studio/ Courtesy of American Public Television

Whether you'll be downtown or watching from home, KPBS will have you covered for all things Comic-Con.

Happy streaming!

Comic-Con
Alexandra Bacaj
Alexandra Bacaj oversees KPBS' newsletters and email marketing operations, and manages several of the station's other digital marketing and fundraising platforms. She also writes the weekly KPBS Streaming Picks newsletter.
See stories by Alexandra Bacaj
