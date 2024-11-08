10 key local and state election results

Polls closed in the 2024 Presidential Election Tuesday night. By now, you've surely heard the results of the biggest race of the night: Donald Trump was elected as the 47th president of the United States. While there will be a lot of analysis of his victory and predictions of its impact on the national and international stage in the coming weeks, let's take a moment to zoom in on how the election panned out on the local level.

Here's a roundup of some of the key local and statewide races and ballot propositions that have been called so far. To stay updated on results as they come in, you can see live updates on every race in the KPBS Voter Hub.

House and Senate races

✅ Senate: Adam Schiff (D)

Democrat Adam Schiff has been elected to replace the late Dianne Feinstein, beating out his Republican rival, former baseball star Steve Garvey. Schiff will now be a part of the Senate minority, as Republicans have won control of the Senate.

House of Representatives

Two of the six local House races have been called so far, both featuring incumbents who will keep their seats:

✅ District 51: Sara Jacobs (D)

✅ District 48: Darrell Issa (R)

More House races will be called as votes are counted. Check back for updates on the remaining House races on the KPBS Voter Hub.



State ballot propositions

✅ Proposition 3: Protection for same-sex marriages

Californians decided to make a new amendment to the California Constitution, repealing Proposition 8 and enshrining the right to same-sex marriages. Read more.



❌ Proposition 33: Local rent control

Voters rejected a measure that would have allowed local jurisdictions to pass their own rent control ordinances. That means a law called Costa-Hawkins will remain in place, and cities cannot impose rent control on housing built after 1995, single-family homes, or restrict the amount a landlord can raise the rent for a new tenant. Read more.



✅ Proposition 36: Criminal penalties

Californians decided to go back to a tough-on-crime policy, reclassifying some misdemeanor theft and drug crimes as felonies. Proposition 36 reverses some of the changes to the criminal justice system implemented a decade ago with Proposition 47, which lowered the penalties for some crimes while seeking to reduce the state’s then-swollen prison population. Read more.



Local races

✅ Chula Vista City Council District 4: Cesar Fernandez (D)

Cesar Fernandez has won a spot on the Chula Vista City Council, and will represent the southwest side of the city. He defeated Rudy Ramirez, who had previously served on the Chula Vista City Council in 2006. Read more.



✅ San Diego City Council District 3: Stephen Whitburn (D)

Stephen Whitburn has won out over fellow Democrat Coleen Cusack. Whitburn, the incumbent, will keep his seat on the San Diego City Council, where he represents the city's downtown and urban core. Read more.



✅ State Assembly District 75: Carl DeMaio (R)

Carl DeMaio defeated fellow Republican Andrew Hayes in the race to represent the 75th district. Though Hayes had the endorsement of the county GOP, more than 60% of voters chose Carl DeMaio, who pitched himself to voters as an aggressive new model to revive the Republican brand. Read more.



✅ State Senate 39th District: Akilah Weber (D)

Democrat Akilah Weber secured a victory in the race for the state Senate over Republican Bob Divine. Weber is a medical doctor and former La Mesa City Council member, and replaces former Sen. Toni Atkins. Read more.



Too close to call

Many other races are still undecided at this time. Here's a quick list of some major San Diego County races that have not been decisively called yet:

For complete election results and live updates on races that haven't been called yet, visit the KPBS Voter Hub.

P.S. Our election results are also available in Spanish. Leer en español.

