Live election results: Chula Vista City Council District 4

Cesar Fernandez emerged ahead in the race for Chula Vista's District 4 City Council seat Tuesday evening. Early results showed him with a slight lead over Rudy Ramirez.

Ramirez said he was disappointed with the results so far and had little optimism about the future of the race. But he said he didn't think there was more that his campaign could have done.

"I'm at ease and I'm relaxed," he said. "And I'm grateful for all the support that I got in the community."

Fernandez did not respond to a request for comment from KPBS Tuesday evening.



Why it matters

Tonight's race is a runoff between the winners of a turbulent primary election earlier this year.

That race was clouded by accusations of felony fraud and grand theft against then-District 4 Councilmember Andrea Cardenas, who had filed to run for reelection.

Six challengers filed to run against her, making it one of the most hotly contested local races in decades.

With just weeks to go before the primary election in March, Cardenas finally stepped down. But her name remained on the ballot, and she won over 15% of the vote.



By the numbers

Fernandez and Ramirez both emerged from the primary with very narrow leads.

Fernandez came out further ahead, winning 23% of voters. Ramirez took just under 20% of the district, inching past challenger Delfina Gonzalez by a margin of fewer than 100 votes.

Voters in District 4 were largely split between the candidates. Gonzalez, Cardenas and a third challenger, Christine Brady, all won significant shares of the vote.

Fernandez and Ramirez both spent significant amounts on this election. Campaign finance records show Fernandez spent over $33,000 since Jan.

Ramirez spent less overall — just over $22,000 — but has been pouring money into the race over the last month.



Looking ahead

The winner of tonight's race will serve as the new City Councilmember in District 4 for the next four years.

Elections officials will continue counting ballots until early next week. Vote-by-mail ballots are tallied until Nov. 12.

The final results of the election will be posted by Dec. 13 at sos.ca.gov/elections.