A last-minute voter's guide to the District 4 special election

If you live in central San Diego, Lemon Grove, La Mesa or Spring Valley, you only have one day left to cast your vote in a special election for the San Diego Board of Supervisors' District 4 seat. If you haven't voted yet, KPBS is here to help with a quick rundown on what you need to know about the special election, the candidates and how to submit your ballot.

This special election is being held to fill the District 4 County Supervisor seat left vacant by Nathan Fletcher, who resigned in May following sexual assault and harassment allegations. There are four candidates running to replace him; two Democrats and two Republicans. Their party affiliations will not be listed on the ballot though, as local government offices in California are considered nonpartisan.

Mail ballots were sent out to registered voters in July. You can check to see if your ZIP code is within District 4 here. If you aren't registered to vote or can't find your ballot, you can still vote by going to a vote center.

Election Day: Tuesday, August 15

How to Vote: Submit your ballot by mail, in a ballot drop box, or at one of several vote centers.

If you haven't been keeping up on the race, check out our explainer on the District 4 special election.

Leer en Español

The candidates

Janessa Goldbeck | Democrat

Janessa Goldbeck is a Marine veteran and CEO of the nonprofit Vet Voice Foundation. She has also received several high profile endorsements from organizations and elected officials.

Goldbeck has spoken out in favor of building higher density housing in the county's unincorporated areas. That position earned her the endorsement of the Building Industry Association of San Diego County, which has been lobbying supervisors to scale back a system of fees that developers have to pay to build in the county's most car-dependent communities.

Paul McQuigg | Republican

Paul McQuigg, a Marine veteran, is a political novice with a limited campaign presence. He did not respond to KPBS' request for an interview, but to learn more about him, you can read this Q&A with McQuigg in the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Monica Montgomery Steppe | Democrat

Montgomery Steppe is the only candidate who currently holds office and has a voting record. She enjoys deep grassroots support, having won reelection last year with 69% of the vote. She has earned endorsements from a host of elected officials, labor unions and the San Diego County Democratic Party.

But Montgomery Steppe's push for greater police accountability and transparency has made her the target of fierce attack ads funded by the San Diego Police Officers Association.

Amy Reichert | Republican

Amy Reichert is one of the two Republican candidates for the District 4 seat. She is endorsed by the San Diego County Republican party and is a leader of ReOpen San Diego, which opposed San Diego County's COVID-19 response. Reichert previously ran for the District 4 Supervisor seat in 2022.