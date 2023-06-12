Carla Conner

Carla is responsible for the planning and execution of KPBS events. She joined the marketing and communications department in 2009 and coordinates receptions, screening events, and KPBS staff events. In addition, she works on annual events such as the GI Film Festival San Diego, a multi-day event showcasing films for, by, and about the military and veteran experience, as well as KPBS' participation in Explore SDSU and quarterly member-only events. Carla started at KPBS in 2001 as a production coordinator in video production services where she assisted clients with video productions. She also managed production for station grant projects including Q Kids and The Mortgage Crisis. Carla earned her degree in filmmaking and child development from Hampshire College and began her non-profit career at Sesame Workshop (Children’s Television Workshop at the time) in their international production department. Born in South Africa, raised on three different continents, Carla has called San Diego home since 2000.