Stream Seasons 1 - 2 now with KPBS Passport!

In season 2, antiques dealer Jean White (Sally Lindsay, CORONATION STREET) has embraced her new life and new friends in France. As she begins setting up shop in scenic Sainte Victoire, she continues to be drawn into mysteries, from minor offenses to murder investigations, with admirer Dom (Steve Edge) by her side. Meanwhile, her late husband's killer remains at large, preparing to exact her revenge.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 201: It's Christmas in the beautiful town of Sainte Victoire, lights are twinkling, and choirs are singing. Jean is looking forward to spending it with her new friends.

Mark Casser / Acorn TV / APT THE MADAME BLANC MYSTERIES Season 2, Episode 1

Episode 202: Jeremy stumbles upon the body of a dead woman. The only clue to her identity is a Victorian comb in her pocket. Jean realizes it's a cake comb, but what would she be doing with that?

Mark Casser / AcornTV / APT THE MADAME BLANC MYSTERIES Season 2, Episode 2

Episode 203: Jean takes center stage to uncover a deadly family drama when tragedy strikes twice in Sainte Victoire.

Mark Casser / AcornTV / APT THE MADAME BLANC MYSTERIES Season 2, Episode 3

Episode 204: Jean and Dom help Caron solve a murder in a remote country mansion. A mysterious key could hold the solution, but what does it open? Meanwhile, love rolls into town for Gloria.

Mark Casser / AcornTV / APT THE MADAME BLANC MYSTERIES Season 2, Episode 4

Episode 205: Jean is visited by honeymooning friends from England, but all is not going well for the newlyweds. Their happy ever after may be curtailed by a cursed pack of tarot cards.

Mark Casser / Acorn TV / APT THE MADAME BLANC MYSTERIES Season 2, Episode 5

Episode 206: A musician is found dead with a head injury and a strange symbol drawn on his face. It's up to Jean and Dom to unravel how the victim could have died alone in a locked room.

Mark Casser / Acorn TV / APT THE MADAME BLANC MYSTERIES Season 2, Episode 6

Episode 207: When Raffy Ozanne is found lying dead in his own perfumery, Cooper falls under suspicion. But who was really behind the killer's clown mask?

Mark Casser / AcornTV / APT THE MADAME BLANC MYSTERIES Season 2, Episode 7

Watch On Your Schedule: Seasons 1 and 2 of THE MADAME BLANC MYSTERIES are available to stream now

with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Distributed by American Public Television