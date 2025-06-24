Premieres Friday, July 4, 2025 at 8 p.m. + Encore at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Live Stream / PBS app

"A Capitol Fourth" celebrates our nation’s 249th birthday with a live broadcast from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol - honoring our freedoms and independence, and those who defend them.

A Capitol Fourth 2025 | PBS

The all-star event features patriotic and musical performances across genres, including pop, country, R&B, classical, and Broadway, with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly.

The 45th anniversary "A Capitol Fourth," the National Independence Day Celebration, will be capped off by the greatest display of fireworks for America’s biggest birthday party.

Take the American History Quiz

The History of Theamerican Flag

"A Capitol Fourth" on Facebook / Instagram / X