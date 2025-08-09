Stream now with KPBS Passport / Watch Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Tommy Emmanuel has dazzled audiences around the world, from Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to London’s Royal Festival Hall and L’Olympia in Paris. But there’s something truly magical about his concerts at the Sydney Opera House in his native Australia, and the magic of the legendary guitarist’s sold-out performances there has finally been captured in "Tommy Emmanuel (CGP): Live at The Sydney Opera House."

Tommy Emmanuel (CGP): Live at the Sydney Opera House: Preview

Tommy Emmanuel played two spellbinding shows on the Concert Hall stage in May 2023, with the best of both performances highlighted in the special. The setlist showcases the most beloved songs of Tommy’s career — classic compositions like “Tall Fiddler,” “Mombasa,” and “Country Wide”; recent fan favorites like “Fuel” and “Sail On”; his now iconic arrangement of “Classical Gas”; and his thrilling “Beatles Medley.”

The real-time exuberance Tommy brings to every note of every song he plays is palpable and infectious. His fans are in love with his unbound talent as a guitarist of multitudes, his ability to play three parts at once, always with pure heart and real soul — a true virtuoso. But he always seems as delighted with the magic of the music as the audience — if not more — and his joy illuminates everything. Considered one of the greatest living guitarists, Emmanuel has a style that covers the wide range of a band, including drums, bass, rhythm and lead guitar, and vocals.

Simone Cecchetti / PBS Tommy Emmanuel performs live in Australia at the Sydney Opera House, May 2023

