Border & Immigration

Federal data reveals the truth about immigrant detention

By Gustavo Solis / Investigative Border Reporter
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published July 1, 2025 at 12:02 PM PDT
A graph shows the differences in the number of immigrants detained by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from October 2024 to June 2025.
Graphic by Natalie Dudas-Thomas
/
KPBS
The federal government is detaining more than 56,000 immigrants — the most since 2019, according to data from United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Data shows a dramatic increase in immigrant detention since President Donald Trump took office in January — when ICE detained approximately 39,000 people.

ICE releases detention data every two weeks. The latest release was June 20.

Data shows that ICE’s historic increase in detention is largely fueled by immigrants without criminal records.

For example, the number of convicted criminals in ICE detention rose from roughly 9,000 in January to 14,500 in June — a 59% increase. During that same time, the number of detained immigrants without criminal records grew from approximately 800 to more than 11,700 — an increase of 12,000%.

To determine which convicted criminals ICE considers the most dangerous, the agency assigns individuals in detention an “ICE Threat Level.”

According to the agency, the threat level is determined by someone’s criminal history including the recency and severity of their criminal behavior. Detainees are graded on a scale of one to three with one being the most severe.

Detainees with no criminal convictions are classified as, “No ICE Threat Level.”

Data shows that detainees classified as “ICE Threat Level One,” meaning the worst of the worst, make up 7% of the detention population. In comparison, people with “No ICE Threat Level,” make up more than 80% of the population.

The datasets are available for download here.

Border & Immigration BorderImmigration
Gustavo Solis
Gustavo became the Investigative Border Reporter at KPBS in 2021. He was born in Mexico City, grew up in San Diego and has two passports to prove it. He graduated from Columbia University’s School of Journalism in 2013 and has worked in New York City, Miami, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, and San Diego. In 2018 he was part of a team of reporters who shared a Pulitzer Prize for explanatory journalism. When he’s not working - and even sometimes when he should be - Gustavo is surfing on both sides of the border.
See stories by Gustavo Solis
