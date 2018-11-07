Give Now
Gina Diamante

News Editor

Gina Diamante came to KPBS in 2011 to launch KPBS Evening Edition. She has managed the newsroom’s participation in collaborative efforts with other public media outlets, including the Local Journalism Center Video Project and the Global Nation Education Project. In 2015, Gina was awarded an Emmy by the Pacific Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for producing the KPBS news special “Remembering The Fall Of Saigon.” Her work has also been recognized by the San Diego Press Club, the San Diego League of Women Voters, San Diego Radio Broadcasters Association, and the Associated Press Radio-Television Association. Prior to joining KPBS, Gina served as news director and Morning Edition host at KVCR-FM, the NPR member station in San Bernardino. Gina has also been a writer, reporter, anchor, producer and news director at stations in Monterey, San Diego, Ventura County, Los Angeles, and Temecula. She is a graduate of the School of Journalism at San Jose State University.

