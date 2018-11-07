Gina DiamanteNews Editor
Gina Diamante came to KPBS in 2011 to launch KPBS Evening Edition. She has managed the newsroom’s participation in collaborative efforts with other public media outlets, including the Local Journalism Center Video Project and the Global Nation Education Project. In 2015, Gina was awarded an Emmy by the Pacific Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for producing the KPBS news special “Remembering The Fall Of Saigon.” Her work has also been recognized by the San Diego Press Club, the San Diego League of Women Voters, San Diego Radio Broadcasters Association, and the Associated Press Radio-Television Association. Prior to joining KPBS, Gina served as news director and Morning Edition host at KVCR-FM, the NPR member station in San Bernardino. Gina has also been a writer, reporter, anchor, producer and news director at stations in Monterey, San Diego, Ventura County, Los Angeles, and Temecula. She is a graduate of the School of Journalism at San Jose State University.
-
The task force looking into potential reparations for Black Americans is holding two days of hearings on the campus of San Diego State University.
-
San Diego is one of the cities Gov. Gavin Newsom said must "do better" in plans to end homelessness.
-
The San Diego Wave FC will face the Portland Thorns in Oregon in the National Women’s Soccer League semifinal on Sunday.
-
SDSU cut the ribbon on its new Snapdragon Stadium Friday. Before the ceremony, the school gave local media a look inside.
-
County officials say they have now identified the issues that had some voters waiting for hours to cast their ballots.
-
While every other county in California reported election results in 100 percent of precincts by early Wednesday morning, San Diego County lagged behind by hours.
-
The proposal stems from a request to fly a "Sanctity of Human Life" flag at the Civic Center. LGBTQ+ activists say opponents of LGBTQ+ rights are "forcing the conversation."
-
Insurance is getting more difficult to get in California, and it’s not just homeowners insurance anymore.
-
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said its plan "meets the border security needs of the area while also addressing feedback from the community."
- Californians picked up in recent ICE raids include kids, volunteers
- San Diego's 'Purple Line' subway — and the dangers of 'planning fatigue'
- Winter storm hits San Diego County Thursday
- Despite rain, American Airlines makes smooth return to Palomar Airport
- A difference in beliefs displaces Community Roots Farm in Oceanside