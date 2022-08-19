A look inside SDSU's Snapdragon Stadium

SDSU cut the ribbon on its new Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley on Friday. The $310 million stadium won't open to the public until the Aztecs' season opener on Sept. 3, but on Friday school officials gave local media a chance to look inside.

The new stadium will seat 35,000 fans in its regular configuration, but can also be expanded to accommodate 55,000 people.

The stadium's amenities include a variety of suites, such as the Founder's Suite, which is available for a 15-year commitment — and $3.25 million! Some of the Founder's Suite perks, according to SDSU Associate Director of Athletics Derek Grice: “At this level, guests get all-inclusive, so all food [and] beverage at every event in the building with some limited carve outs.”

The Aztecs will hold a scrimmage at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 20. Their first game, on Sept. 3, will be against the Arizona Wildcats.