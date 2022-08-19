Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

A look inside SDSU's Snapdragon Stadium

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor,  Gina Diamante / News Editor
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published August 19, 2022 at 6:07 PM PDT

SDSU cut the ribbon on its new Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley on Friday. The $310 million stadium won't open to the public until the Aztecs' season opener on Sept. 3, but on Friday school officials gave local media a chance to look inside.

The new stadium will seat 35,000 fans in its regular configuration, but can also be expanded to accommodate 55,000 people.

San Diego Wave FC crest in front of the coastline.png
Local
San Diego women's pro soccer club Wave FC already making a splash
Melissa Mae

The stadium's amenities include a variety of suites, such as the Founder's Suite, which is available for a 15-year commitment — and $3.25 million! Some of the Founder's Suite perks, according to SDSU Associate Director of Athletics Derek Grice: “At this level, guests get all-inclusive, so all food [and] beverage at every event in the building with some limited carve outs.”

The Aztecs will hold a scrimmage at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 20. Their first game, on Sept. 3, will be against the Arizona Wildcats.

Tags

Local Sports
John Carroll
I'm a general assignment reporter and Saturday morning radio anchor for KPBS. I love coming up with story ideas that aren't being covered elsewhere, but I'm also ready to cover the breaking news of the day. In addition, I bring you the local news headlines on Saturday mornings during NPR's Weekend Edition.
See stories by John Carroll
What story do you want to see told?

Gina Diamante
Gina Diamante came to KPBS in 2011 to launch KPBS Evening Edition. She has managed the newsroom’s participation in collaborative efforts with other public media outlets, including the Local Journalism Center Video Project and the Global Nation Education Project. In 2015, Gina was awarded an Emmy by the Pacific Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for producing the KPBS news special “Remembering The Fall Of Saigon.” Her work has also been recognized by the San Diego Press Club, the San Diego League of Women Voters, San Diego Radio Broadcasters Association, and the Associated Press Radio-Television Association. Prior to joining KPBS, Gina served as news director and Morning Edition host at KVCR-FM, the NPR member station in San Bernardino. Gina has also been a writer, reporter, anchor, producer and news director at stations in Monterey, San Diego, Ventura County, Los Angeles, and Temecula. She is a graduate of the School of Journalism at San Jose State University.
See stories by Gina Diamante
More News