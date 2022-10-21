Give Now
San Diego Wave salutes fans before heading to semifinal game

By Kitty Alvarado / General Assignment Reporter,  Gina Diamante / News Editor
Contributors: Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published October 21, 2022 at 4:59 PM PDT

Two days before taking on the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League semifinals, members of the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club took a moment to recognize the fans who helped the team set league attendance records in its inaugural season.

“We see you, we hear you, we appreciate you,” said head coach Casey Stoney at a news conference on Friday. “We know that you’re with us every step of the way and you've made a big difference to us in key moments to us in the season.”

IMG_8278.jpg
Local
RELATED: San Diego Wave FC advances to NWSL semifinals after historic win against Chicago
Leslie Gonzalez

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan said the way fans have shown up for the team is more than they could have imagined. “We represent them [the fans], but they also represent us and we want to make sure that we put everything we can forward for the city,” she said.

The team became the first expansion team in NWSL history to earn a playoff spot. They advanced to the semifinal with a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Red Stars last Sunday, in front of 26,215 fans. The team said that was an attendance record for the NWSL playoffs. The Wave also set a regular-season attendance record with its first game at Snapdragon Stadium.

Wave FC forward Alex Morgan (center) talks to her teammates in a huddle during the club's match against the Chicago Red Stars at Snapdragon Stadium on Oct. 16, 2022.
Courtesy of Wave FC
Wave FC forward Alex Morgan (center) talks to her teammates during the club's match against the Chicago Red Stars at Snapdragon Stadium on Oct. 16, 2022.

The team came from behind to beat the Red Stars, and Stoney said she hopes for another great game. “We know we’re going to have to be at our very very best to progress to the final but we’re prepared and we’re really looking forward to it,” she said.

Sunday’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m. It will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network, and there will be a watch party at Snapdragon Stadium.

