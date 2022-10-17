San Diego Wave FC advances to NWSL semifinals after historic win against Chicago

The San Diego Wave Fútbol Club is on their way to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) semifinals after Sunday's 2-1 victory over Chicago Red Stars.

In a statement, the club said 26,215 fans packed Snapdragon Stadium, breaking the NWSL playoff attendance record. The previous record was set hours prior by the Houston Dash with 21,284 fans at PNC Stadium.

The Red Stars scored an early goal in the first half and Wave FC was able to tie 1-1 after midfielder Emily Van Egmond scored her first goal of the season in the second half. The game was settled in overtime after forward Alex Morgan scored with a long shot from the corner of the box in the 110th minute of the game.

“We really wanted the goal and felt like the momentum was on our side after it had shifted,” Morgan said. “We were going wave after wave, no pun intended, and I felt like throughout the game a lot of my shots were being blocked. So this one I got the opportunity to go low and hard to the far post. I just took my opportunity and there is just no better feeling than winning a playoff game in front of your home fans.”

Wave FC Head Coach Casey Stoney said they deserved the win and is immensely proud of the team.

“I said it the whole time, there’s only one team I believe in the league that can come back constantly like they do, and it’s that team in there," she said. "I thought it was going to be a turning point in our season really, but that’s why to me Alex (Morgan) is MVP. Because in big moments, she turns up.”

Wave FC continues playoff action on Sunday, Oct. 23, against the Portland Thorns for the NWSL semifinal, kicking off at 2 p.m. The club played the Thorns twice in the regular season resulting in one win and one draw.

As the first expansion team in league history to make the NWSL playoffs, Wave FC looks for a spot in the championship final in Washington D.C. on Saturday, Oct. 29.