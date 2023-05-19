Give Now
Jared Blakeley, KPBS major gifts director

Jared Blakeley

Major Gifts Director

Jared Blakeley (he/him) has a diverse background in fundraising and nonprofit philanthropy. As major gifts director, he manages relationships with major donors and planned giving donors to secure major funding for KPBS' core projects and operations. Prior to joining KPBS, he worked at Rady Children’s Hospital Foundation for 11 years, most recently as director of philanthropy, and as the annual giving officer preceding that. Jared received his bachelor’s in English from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a certificate in Fundraising Management from Indiana University, and a certificate in Nonprofit Management from the University of San Diego. Jared is happy to call San Diego home for the past 12 years, and excited to help advance the mission of KPBS. When not consuming copious amounts of news and politics, Jared can be found spending time with his wife and three children, cooking, walking the dog or just tinkering in his garage.

